SACO — Father Albert Colpitts, 81, of The Wardwell, died Saturday, March 30, 2024, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.

He was born in Biddeford on Aug. 25, 1942, a son of Thomas A. and Helen M. Dubois Colpitts and educated in Biddeford schools, graduating from Biddeford High School with the Class of 1960.

Following high school, Father Colpitts attended Holy Apostles Seminary College in Cromwell, Connecticut, for five years. Upon receiving a Bachelor of Arts in philosophy, he studied at Niagara University Seminary of Our Lady of Angels in Albany, New York, for three years. He did graduate studies at St. Paul’s University Seminary, Ottawa, Ontario. He was ordained a deacon in Ottawa in May 1972 and ordained a Roman Catholic priest on June 2, 1973, at St. Patrick Church in Lewiston. He served as a parochial vicar at St. Martin of Tours in Millinocket, Sacred Heart in Waterville, St. Mary of the Assumption in Augusta, St. John the Evangelist in South Portland, and St. Patrick in Lewiston. In July 1987, he was appointed pastor of Catherine Sienna Parish in Norway, where he remained for nine years. He was appointed pastor of St. Edmund Parish in Westbrook for two years and, in 1998, was named pastor of St. Christopher Parish in York. From 2006-2017, he served as pastor of St. Matthew Parish in Limerick after which he retired.

Father Colpitts was a member of the Knights of Columbus (Star of the Sea Council) in York. He was a former member of the Priest Senate of the Diocese of Portland and a former member of the Propagation of the Faith Council of the Diocese of Portland. He also attended Colby College Church Music Institute in Waterville.

His interests included music and reading.

He was predeceased by his parents, a sister, Theresa Colpitts Elliott, and a nephew, Christopher Colpitts.

Advertisement

Survivors include: one brother: Garnet Colpitts of Biddeford; one sister: Mrs. Fred (Carolyn) Cahill of Dedham, Massachusetts; and several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours are private. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 8, 2024, at St. Joseph Church, 178 Elm St., Biddeford. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Biddeford.

Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to: Clergy Benefit Plan of the Diocese of Portland, 510 Ocean Ave., Portland, ME 04104, or Good Shepherd Parish, 271 Main St., Saco, ME 04072.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: