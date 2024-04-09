Interested in working for one of the most innovative storefronts in Kennebunk?

The founder of Rococo Ice Cream and Rococo Dessert Bar, Lauren Guptill, is hiring for the summer season and hosting a session for interested applicants on Sunday, April 14 at 8 Western Ave. in Kennebunk between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

In 2012, Guptill opened her flagship ice cream shop in Kennebunkport that is known for its playful and creative flavors. Last year, she relocated the business to Western Avenue near Dock Square, and opened her second venture, Rococo Dessert Bar, right next door. Inspired by the Rococo art movement that originated in 18th century France, the dessert bar provides a luxurious atmosphere and equally luxurious desserts.

“We were really excited to be open for the winter and offer this type of atmosphere and environment. It was great to see the local community check us out,” said Guptill of Rococo Dessert Bar.

But now, after having spent the winter months working out the kinks, she’s ready to present the dessert bar to Kennebunk and Kennebunkport’s summer community. Both the bar and the scoop shop will be transitioning from winter hours to expanded summer hours come mid June.

In anticipation, Guptill is looking for roughly 30 new employees total — some 10 for the ice cream shop, and some 20 for the bar.

Scooping ice cream with Rococo, is “a wonderful first or second job. It’s a great community for young adults, and it’s fun and fast paced … Shifts are short and it’s a great way to learn soft skills related to customer service,” said Guptill. In the past, she’s relied on labor from local high schoolers who are at least 15 years old. The pay for scoopers starts at $10 an hour and workers also make tips. For this role, no previous work experience is required.

For the bar, Guptill is hoping to hire some 20 people for all the roles of a restaurant – including some kitchen staff, servers, hosts, bartenders, barista and bar backs. For these positions, she’s looking for people who have previous restaurant experience.

Guptill wants all Rococo Dessert Bar front of house staff to be fully trained on all positions (as in, a hire could be trained up to work as a host one day and a barista the next). The only exception is that front of house staff will not necessarily be trained on the bar unless they show a desire and aptitude for it, according to the dessert bar’s general manager.

Guptill expects the environment to be fast paced and is looking for employees who are willing to work as a team. Front of house staff at the dessert bar start out at $10 an hour and tips. Tips will be pooled and split evenly among staff, said Guptill.

“Our philosophy is about having fun and pushing the boundaries of what a dessert dining experience can be,” said Guptill, who is keen to find staff that can further that ethos.

Those not able to join Guptill on April 14, can reach out to her at indulge@rococoicecream.com.

