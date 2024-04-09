COLLEGES

John Calipari is stepping down as Kentucky’s men’s basketball coach after 15 years, saying Tuesday that the “program probably needs to hear another voice” amid reports that he’s closing in on a deal with Arkansas to take over that Southeastern Conference program.

Calipari posted a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, in which he said that after talking with his wife, Ellen, he decided a change was needed. He added, “We’ve loved it here, but we think it’s time for us to step away and step away completely from the program.”

Calipari leaves a Wildcats program he guided to the 2012 NCAA championship among four Final Four appearances. He went 410-123 in 15 seasons. The past few seasons have been disappointing by Kentucky standards, with a 1-3 mark in its last three NCAA Tournament trips, including first-round losses to No. 14 seed Oakland last month and No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s two years ago, despite being a top-three seed both times.

The most recent loss set off immediate calls to fire Calipari before Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart said Calipari would return next season. Firing Calipari would’ve triggered a buyout of more than $33 million under the terms of a 10-year, so-called lifetime contract signed in 2019.

Barnhart said Kentucky would work diligently to hire “a proven, highly dedicated coach who embraces the importance of this program to our fans and the state of Kentucky.”

Calipari didn’t specifically mention the Arkansas opening he has been linked to since multiple reports surfaced Sunday night about negotiations with the school. The Hall of Famer simply said, “There have been opportunities that have been presented to us, so we’re discussing them as a family.”

HOCKEY

NHL: Connor McDavid is day to day with a lower-body injury, and the Edmonton captain could miss the Oilers’ next game against defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas.

McDavid did not practice Tuesday, and Coach Kris Knoblauch said he’ll speak with him Wednesday before the team decided whether the reigning and three-time NHL MVP would play that night against the Golden Knights.

McDavid leads the league with 99 assists and ranks third in points with 130, trailing only Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov and Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon. The Oilers recalled forward Dylan Holloway from the minors on an emergency basis.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Ja Morant acted in self-defense when a teenager accused the two-time NBA All-Star of punching him during a pickup game at the home of the Memphis Grizzlies guard’s parents in 2022, a judge has ruled.

Shelby County Court Circuit Judge Carol Chumney cited Tennessee law on when the issue of self-defense can be raised, and she wrote in a ruling issued Monday that Morant “enjoys a presumption of civil immunity.”

The lawsuit filed by Joshua Holloway accuses Morant of assaulting him during a pickup game on July 26, 2022. Then 17, Holloway had been invited to play at the private court of the Morant family. Holloway, now 18, plays basketball for Samford University.

Morant claimed he was defending himself after Holloway aggressively threw the basketball at him with a one-handed, baseball-style pass and hit him in the face during a check-ball situation. A “check” is a common practice in pickup games in which two opposing players pass the ball to each other and check to see if their teammates are ready, often before starting a game or after a foul.

The judge wrote that “a provocateur generally cannot invoke self-defense; if you start a fight, then you should be ready to finish it.” The judge also noted that Holloway was the only “provocateur,” with everyone else just wanting to play basketball.

TENNIS

MONTE CARLO MASTERS: Two-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz withdrew from the clay-court tournament in Monaco Tuesday because of a muscle injury to his right forearm.

The Wimbledon champion had been doing low-key training with strapping to his arm and announced that he is unable to play.

