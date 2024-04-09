PITTSBURGH — Gio Urshela, Kerry Carpenter and Jake Rogers delivered RBI singles in the ninth inning as the Detroit Tigers rallied past the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-3 on Tuesday.

Detroit won for just the second time in six games by getting to Pirates closer David Bednar (1-1), who blew his third save opportunity in four tries.

Pittsburgh led 3-1 heading to the ninth before the Tigers broke loose against Bednar, a two-time All-Star who missed most of spring training with a lat injury.

Bednar walked Riley Greene leading off the inning, then hit Spencer Torkelson. Urshela singled and both runners scored when Michael A. Taylor’s wayward throw from center to third base skipped into the netting near the Pittsburgh dugout.

Carpenter and Rogers followed with run-scoring singles to give Detroit a split of the short two-game interleague set.

Edward Olivares homered twice for the Pirates. Ke’Bryan Hayes had two hits and drove in a run for Pittsburgh.

NOTES

NATIONALS: Opening-Day starter Josiah Gray went on the 15-day injured list with a right elbow and forearm problem, among of a series of pitchers hurt around the majors early this season.

Gray, a right-hander who was an NL All-Star last season, is 0-2 with a 14.04 ERA so far in 2024. The IL move was retroactive to Saturday.

In his most recent appearance for Washington, a 7-4 loss to Pittsburgh, Gray departed after 4 1/3 innings, six runs, seven hits and three walks.

The 26-year-old Gray is 17-27 with a 4.84 ERA in the majors. The Nationals acquired him as part of the trade in July 2021 that sent Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He was replaced on the roster by Joan Adon, who was recalled from Triple-A Rochester so he could start Tuesday night’s game against the San Francisco Giants.

Adon went 2-4 with a 6.45 ERA in 51 2/3 innings in the majors last season, splitting time between Washington and Rochester.

METS: Right-hander Julio Teheran was designated for assignment, one day after he lasted only 2 2/3 innings in his debut with the team.

The Mets selected the contract of right-hander Dedniel Núñez from Triple-A Syracuse before Tuesday night’s game against the Atlanta Braves.

Teheran, 33, gave up four runs in Monday night’s 8-7 win over the Braves. Teheran signed with New York on Friday. He began his career with Atlanta in 2011 and was an All-Star with the Braves in 2014 and 2016.

Teheran earns $2.5 million while in the majors and $150,000 while in the minors in his contract with the Mets. The deal also includes the possibility of $400,000 in performance bonuses.

Teheran spent spring training with the Baltimore Orioles but opted out of his minor league deal in late March when he didn’t make their Opening-Day roster. He was 3-5 with a 4.40 ERA in 11 starts and three relief appearances last year for NL Central champion Milwaukee.

Núñez, 27, pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings in relief for Syracuse this season. He has not pitched in the majors.

TWINS: The Minnesota Twins acquired right-hander Michael Tonkin from the New York Mets to aid their injury-depleted bullpen, reuniting the 34-year-old with his original major league team.

The Twins placed right fielder Max Kepler on the 10-day injured list to make room on the 26-man roster. Kepler, who bruised his right knee when he fouled off a ball in the opener on March 28, has one hit in 20 at-bats with one walk.

The Twins sent cash to the Mets for Tonkin, who was designated for assignment on Friday. He took two losses in three games, with six hits and two runs allowed in four innings.

METS: All-Star J.D. Martinez was given a shot to address lower back tightness that has delayed his debut with the New York Mets.

Mets Manager Carlos Mendoza said he spoke with Martinez, who has been working at the team’s facility in Port St. Lucie, Florida, after signing a $12 million, one-year contract on March 24. Mendoza said Martinez, 36, experienced similar lower back soreness following spring training last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers and added “he’s feeling it again.”

Mendoza said he will wait two or three days to determine “how he responds to treatment” before he knows more about when Martinez can resume his preparations to join the team.

Mendoza said the development with Martinez’s back was “nothing too concerning” and added the decision was made “to take care of it right now.”

