Kennebunk Land Trust is holding its 24th annual Earth Day Auction fundraiser, held online from April 22-29. The event brings together hundreds of bidders and donors to auction off local items and experiences from restaurants, clothiers, jewelers, artists, and more. Kennebunk Land Trust is a nonprofit in Kennebunk conserving and stewarding land for public use and environmental benefit. Proceeds from the auction protect the environment and wildlife habitat.

For more information about the auction, visit https://kennebunklandtrust.org/auction/ or http://www.biddingforgood.com/kennebunklandtrust. To donate an item, email info@kennebunklandtrust.org.

The Kennebunk Land Trust was founded in 1972 to preserve and protect significant natural spaces in the Kennebunk area. The trust has preserved over 3,400 acres of forest, fields and waterways. It holds educational and community events to promote natural resource protection and inspire others through nature. The land trust is a member-based organization and relies on the community to achieve its mission. For more information, visit kennebunklandtrust.org.

Spielman named to Champlain dean’s list

Nate Spielman of Kennebunkport was named to the Champlain College dean’s list for the fall 2023 semester. Students on the dean’s list have achieved a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher during the semester. Spielman is majoring in game design.

May Day Festival set for May 4

Advertisement

Kennebunk will celebrate its 26th annual May Day Festival on Saturday, May 4. There are planned events at the Waterhouse Center, Brick Store Museum, Kennebunk Free Library, Kennebunk-Kennebunkport-Arundel Chamber of Commerce. Lafayette Park, Rotary Park, Parson’s Back Field and more.

Duffy’s Tavern & Grill will once again host the pancake breakfast. New this year is a rock climbing wall and mini-golf. The parade will feature many favorites such as the Dunlap Highland Band, Gym Dandies, Shriners, Kennebunk Twirlers, local school bands, floats and more.

For more information, contact Linda Johnson at ljohnson@kennebunkmaine.us or visit www.kennebunkmaine.us/mayday.

Graves Library plans Poetry Bash

Graves Library announced that its annual Poetry Bash will take place on Sunday, April 14, at 2 p.m. The event is being held in honor of National Poetry Month, an annual celebration inaugurated in April 1996 that brings together publishers, booksellers, literary organizations, libraries, schools, and poets around the country to celebrate poetry and its place in American culture.

The Poetry Bash is an opportunity for poetry enthusiasts to share their love of the art form. Attendees are invited to bring a poem to read that they have written, share a favorite poem by another author, or simply sit back and listen. Light refreshments will be served.

Advertisement

The library welcomes all members of the community to the event, which is free and open to the public. As former US Poet Laureate Billy Collins once wrote, “All babies are born with a knowledge of poetry because the lub-dub of the mother’s heart is in iambic meter.”

Land trusts, library to host climate presentation

On Tuesday, April 16, at 5:30 p.m., three local land trusts will host a climate presentation celebrating Earth Day. The interactive climate policy workshop uses MIT Sloan School’s EN-ROADS Climate Policy Simulator to explore current climate trajectory, how recent legislation has improved long-term outlook, and how Maine is positioned to advocate for a stabilized climate and a livable future.

The event will feature Peter Dugas, an EN-ROADS Climate Ambassador, Maine Sunday Telegram Source Award Winner, and a longtime advocate for finding climate change solutions. Dugas is the Maine State Coordinator for Citizens Climate Lobby, a nonpartisan grassroots organization focused on practical and equitable climate solutions. He serves as the liaison to the office of Sen. Angus King.

The presentation will cover various climate policy solutions that can stabilize the climate and impact sustainability, justice, trade, energy, and income disparity. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in a discussion and learn about practical ways to address climate change. Light refreshments will be served.

Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library is located at 18 Maine St., Kennebunkport. For more information, call 967-2778 or visit www.graveslibrary.org.

Advertisement

Photography contest opens at Brick Store Museum

The annual Brick Store Museum photography contest returns after an eight-year hiatus. The contest is open for submissions, until the close of the contest on May 15.

Photographs can be entered in one of five categories: Kennebunk, Travel, Nature, Abstract, or a special category for Youth (12 or under). Winners will be selected from each category. Each participant may submit a maximum of three entries. Three artists from southern Maine will serve as the judges. The museum typically receives over 100 images for consideration.

The contest’s motto is Capture Culture. The museum asks amateur photographers of all ages to participate in the documenting of the world in the 21st century. Edith Barry, the founder of the Brick Store Museum, was an artist and world traveler. In over 60 years of travels, she photographed the places she visited – as close as Kennebunk, and as far as Singapore.

Photographers of all ages are invited to enter up to three photographs. Each entry must consist of a digital image and entry form. Every image entered will appear on the Brick Store Museum’s website for viewing. Winning photographs, including Visitor’s Choice, will be displayed in the museum’s Patsy Bauman Contemporary Gallery this summer.

For more information on the contest and rules, visit https://brickstoremuseum.org/engagement/bsmphotocontest/ or call 207-985-4802.

Advertisement

Celebrate Earth Day with talks and walks

Kennebunk will celebrate Earth Day ’24, on Sunday, April 21, at First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church, Hope Cemetery and Hope Woods.

Native plants will be the topic of the morning sermon by Shawn Jalbert of Native Haunts at 10 a.m. Participants will have an opportunity to mingle with a variety of naturalists and nature lovers during the early afternoon with vegan wraps offered at 11:30 a.m. and outdoor activities noon to 2 p.m.

To make a reserve a spot for a tour of ADA-friendly Hope Woods with Gordon Collins or a bird walk-and-talk with Bill Grabin and Kathy Donahume of York County Audubon, email someplaneteers@yahoo.com.

Native Plant advocates and educators from Native Haunts and the Planeteers of Southern Maine will also be on hand to discuss benefits related to native planting in backyards as well as public spaces and roadsides.

The event is sponsored by the Planeteers of Southern Maine, First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church and York County Audubon.

Advertisement

Holy Cross plans May Day lasagna dinner

A lasagna dinner will be held at Holy Cross Lutheran Church on Storer Street in Kennebunk during the May Day Festival. The dinner is scheduled for 4-6 p.m. Saturday, May 4. Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for children younger than 12.

The meal will include homemade lasagna, salads, breads, and dessert. Take-out meals will also be available. Half of the proceeds will go to the Community Outreach Services of Kennebunk.

For more information, call 207-985-4803 and leave a message.

WePoets plan reading at monastery

WePoets & Verse announced that it will host Poetry in the Friary on Saturday April 20, from 1-2:30 p.m., at the St. Anthony Franciscan Monastery in Kennebunk.

Advertisement

The poets will share their original poems and vision. Admission is free, but donations will benefit the monastery. Refreshments will be served and. All are welcome.

Historical society hosts bean supper

The Arundel Historical Society will host a baked bean and pasta supper on Saturday April 27. It will be held at the Mildred L. Day School gym from 4:30 to 6 p.m. The school is located at 600 Limerick Road, Arundel.

The menu includes baked beans (two types), mac and cheese, American chop suey, hot dogs, coleslaw, cornbread/rolls, drinks and coffee and homemade desserts. Take-out is available. Suggested donations are: adults, $10; children 6-10 years, $5; children 5 and younger, free.

There will be historical displays, membership information, a spring raffle and merchandise available. The supper benefits the Arundel Historical Society.

Brick Store Museum hosts ‘Wicked Good Fiddling’

Advertisement

The Brick Store Museum announced the opening of a new exhibition, Wicked Good Fiddling, that focuses on Maine’s fiddling heritage. The exhibition is supported by grants from Maine Humanities Council and the Onion Foundation. It will be on display through May 12.

Visitors to the exhibition, according to a news release, can expect to find imagery and information illustrating fiddling in Maine over two centuries, shown through photographs, tune books, musical recordings and of course fiddles themselves. Interactives will include family-accessible programs and activities to do while exploring the exhibition. Curator Paul Wells will present a talk on his upcoming book of Maine fiddle tunes during the exhibit’s run.

Coming up on April 17, at 7:30 p.m., a concert to feature two Maine groups, the Pine Tree Flyers and NEA National Heritage Fellows Don and Cindy Roy, will showcase the living traditions of Maine fiddling.

The Flyers are a relatively new quartet of musicians who put a contemporary spin on traditional New England dance music. Don and Cindy Roy have long been the exponents of Maine’s Franco-American musical heritage. Don’s fiddling and Cindy’s piano accompaniment, plus her step-dancing, have entertained audiences at festivals and concerts nationwide. Tickets for the concert are $20 per person, $15 for museum members, and can be purchased at www.brickstoremuseum.org/calendar.

For more information, visit www.brickstoremuseum.org.

Faerie house exhibition at Kennebunk Free Library

Advertisement

Participants are invited to build a faerie house to welcome the faeries back to the garden at Kennebunk Free Library. Faerie houses will be accepted at the library from April 22-31.

Participants are asked to build a house with a base no larger than 14 inches by 14 inches, and no taller than 30 inches and use natural materials only. There will be a selection of natural materials available in the library starting April 1.

All faerie houses submitted to the library by April 31 will receive a certificate from the Seacoast Garden Club. Participants can stop by the Faerie Festival on May 4 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. and pick up their certificates. Faerie houses will be on display at the library through May 10. May 11 is the last day to pick up faerie houses.

Those who prefer to keep their faerie house at home, can take a photo and send it to ys@kennebunklibrary.org by April 31. The library will share the photos on social media.

Faerie house schedule:

· April 1: First day to pick up natural materials at the library.

Advertisement

· April 22: First day to bring faerie houses to the library for display.

· April 31: Last day to submit faerie houses or a photo to the library.

· May 4: Faerie Festival.

· May 11: Last day to pick up faerie houses to take home.

For more information, call 207-985-2173 or visit www.KennebunkLibrary.org.

Food pantry seeks driver

Advertisement

The Biddeford Food Pantry is currently seeking a volunteer driver (with a clean license) for pickups on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday mornings from 7 to 10 a.m. The volunteer will drive a van and/or a box truck and must be willing to work well with other volunteers.

Biddeford Food Pantry is a nonprofit organization committed to the needs of its clients in the fight against hunger. For more information, or to volunteer, call Don at 207-282-4771 or e-mail biddefordpantry@yahoo.com.

Astro society hosts star parties

The Astronomical Society of Northern New England has set its schedule for public Star Parties through August and invites the public to attend. The society operates its own observatory, the Talmage Observatory at Starfield, on Route 35, in West Kennebunk.

At the Star Parties, the public, as well as society members, are most invited to observe the heavens through club telescopes, as well as member telescopes. Stars, visible planets, and deep-sky objects can all be viewed. Experienced society members are on hand to guide the observing, explain what is being seen, and answer questions. There is no fee.

The Talmage Observatory at Starfield opens at 7:30 p.m. for the events. For directions, visit http://asnne.org/where-to-find-us.php.

Advertisement

Dates for upcoming Star Parties:

April 12 (rain date, April 13).

May 10 (rain date, May 11).

June 8.

July 5 (rain date July 6).

Aug. 9 (rain date Aug. 10).

Advertisement

The Astronomical Society of Northern New England is a local association of amateur astronomers that meets monthly at the New School in Kennebunk. Meetings are on the first Friday of each month. For more information, visit www.ASNNE.org.

Artist explores Kennebunk dwellings

The Brick Store Museum’s 2023 artist-in-residence, Elizabeth Winter, applied her artistic residency to the study of “significant insignificant buildings” of the town, according to a news release. Her exhibit, The Dwellings Project, is on view at the Brick Store Museum through May 12.

Visitors to the exhibit are invited to explore local well-known and unknown landmarks as depicted in Winter’s multi-media works; and contribute to the project through a large art activity in the center of the gallery. Winter is a painter and mixed media artist in based in West Kennebunk. She received her BA in studio art from Keene State College and an MFA from Vermont College of Fine Arts. She is an active maker that creates in her own studio practice while also providing art education for all ages. Winter is also a jewelry designer, visual merchandiser and currently working on illustrating a children’s book.

The museum’s artist-in-residence program, funded by the Bauman Family Foundation, is seeking applications for the 2024 artist-in-residence. Artists of any form and media (writers, painters, performers, etc.) are invited to apply through April 30. The application and information about the residency can be found on at www.brickstoremuseum.org.

Muskie scholarship applicants sought

Advertisement

The Democrats of the Kennebunks and Arundel are seeking applicants for their Edmund Muskie Democracy in Action $1,000 scholarship. The award is given to a student residing in Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, or Arundel who is a senior during the school year in which they apply.

Applicants must have been accepted, and can confirm their attendance at, a certified training program or an accredited two- or four-year college or university. Financial need is not a criterion.

The winner will best exemplify the spirit of civic engagement – how they have worked to make a difference in their school and community through political and non-political actions. Applications, which include writing an essay describing their civic engagement, can be requested by emailing dkascholarship@gmail.com, and must be returned to that email address by midnight, April 23, 2024.

Democrats of the Kennebunks and Arundel executive committee members and members of the scholarship committee and their families are not eligible. The executive committee of the Democrats of the Kennebunks and Arundel may elect to award one or more scholarships each year.

Legion Post schedules meetings

American Legion Webber Lefebvre Post 74 in Kennebunk holds meetings on the first Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. Legion Post 74 is located at 15 Water St.

Advertisement

Legion Post 74 is looking for new members. The Post participates in the May Day and Memorial Day parades, flag

retirement ceremonies with the Boy Scouts, furnishes a scholarship to the high school and participates in many other local activities and charities.

Concerts in West K! announces spring lineup

The long-running Concerts in West K! series of acoustic music returns for spring 2024 with a line-up of traditional musicians from Canada, Ireland, and the U.S.

On April 28, the duo of harpist Máire Ní Chathasaigh and guitarist Chris Newman from Ireland will make an appearance in West Kennebunk. Both Ní Chathasaigh and Newman are recognized as virtuosos on their respective instruments; they are among the most highly-regarded Irish traditional musicians playing today. Their concert takes place at the West Kennebunk United Methodist Church, Sunday afternoon, April 28, from 3-5 p.m.

Young Cape Breton fiddler Doug Lamey comes to West Kennebunk for a concert on Sunday, May 19. Lamey has deep roots in Cape Breton music and culture. He is the grandson of legendary fiddler Bill Lamey, one of the pioneers in recorded Cape Breton fiddling. He has recently released his second album, “True North.” Lamey’s concert will take place at the West Kennebunk United Methodist Church, Sunday afternoon, May 19, from 3-5 p.m.

Finishing out the spring season will be a concert by Maine fiddler Frank Ferrel and Nova Scotia pianist Kimberley Holmes. Ferrel has contributed to more than two dozen albums, toured Scotland as a featured performer with the Celtic group, The Boys of the Lough, and appeared as a regular featured guest on the NPR radio program “A Prairie Home Companion.” His repertoire includes the full range of fiddle music from the Anglo, Celtic, and French traditions of New England and the Maritimes. He is a member of the North American Fiddlers’ Hall of Fame.

Advertisement

Kimberley Holmes, from Carrolls Corner, Nova Scotia, is one of the most in-demand piano accompanists among Canadian fiddlers. She has toured and recorded with artists such as Graham Townsend, Calvin Vollrath and Richard Wood, and is part of the groups Bb Sisters and Tipsy 3. She and Ferrel recently collaborated on the album, “Snappy Tunes.”

The Farrel and Holmes concert will take place on Wednesday evening, June 12, from 7:30-9:30 p.m.

All shows take place at the West Kennebunk United Methodist Church, 160 Alfred Road, West Kennebunk. There is open seating for all concerts on a first-come, first-served basis. Admission is by $20 per person donation at the door. For more information, call Paul Wells at 207-985-2831.

Kennebunk Land Trust announces 2024 nature walk schedule

Kennebunk Land Trust released the dates for its Nature Walk series. The first Saturday of each month, the land trust hosts a nature walk on a different preserve following a different theme. Participants are invited to explore a new local preserve and enjoy nature in all seasons.

The walks are led by local Maine Guides and master naturalists, who take participants through the nature preserve and share knowledge and ask questions about the flora, fauna, and nature.

Advertisement

The walks are free of charge for all ages and held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Donations are accepted and well-behaved dogs are welcome. The schedule:

· May 4 – Mousam River Wildlife Sanctuary

· June 1 – Butler Preserve

· July 6 – For All Forever Preserve

· Aug. 3 – Hope Woods

· Sept. 7 – Wonderbrook Park

Advertisement

· Oct. 5 – Mousam River Wildlife Sanctuary

· Nov. 2 – Butler Preserve

· Dec. 7 – For All Forever Preserve

The 2024 walk schedule subject to change with notice. For more information and to register, visit https://kennebunklandtrust.org/.

Kennebunk Savings and Southern Maine Health Care are sponsors of the events.

Amateur Radio Society meets at The New School

Advertisement

The New England Radio Discussion Society meets biweekly on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. throughout the year at The New School in Kennebunk. The club informally gathers to support and promote amateur (ham) radio. Wide-ranging discussion topics include: early and contemporary equipment, digital technology, internet integration, and striving for international contacts. Most meetings include a “tech talk” by a society member.

Those interested in amateur radio are invited to join. The New School is located at 38 York St. in Kennebunk. For more information, contact Alex at 207-967-8812.

Legion Post 159 announces meeting schedule

The monthly meeting of American Legion Post 159 in Kennebunkport is held on the first Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. All veterans and Sons of the American Legion are welcome to attend.

Legion Post 159 is located at 102 Main St. (across from the police station) in Kennebunkport. Future meeting dates:

May 2, June 6, July 11, Aug. 1, Sept. 5, Oct. 3, Nov. 7 and Dec. 5.

For more information, call 967-2400.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: