Former Cape Elizabeth Town Manager Michael McGovern will serve as interim town manager while the town searches for a permanent replacement for Matt Sturgis.

McGovern was Cape Elizabeth’s town manager from 1985 until he retired in 2016. Sturgis replaced him the following year.

“I am most happy to put forth that we’ll be entering into a contract with Mike McGovern to come back and be our interim town manager while we search for Matt’s replacement,” Councilor Caitlin Harriman said at a meeting Monday.

Councilor Penny Jordan jumped at the opportunity to second the motion; both she and Harriman served as councilors toward the end of McGovern’s 38-year run as town manager.

When it came time to vote, Jordan said, “a huge yes, and thank you Michael McGovern for joining us.”

“Enthusiastically, yes,” Councilor Jeremy Gabrielson said.

McGovern began working for the town in 1977 as a summer intern. He was then offered the job as administrative assistant to the town manager before taking over the town manager role in 1985.

Sturgis, who has accepted a job as town manager in Cumberland, was an assessor in Cape Elizabeth for 17 years while McGovern was town manager. In an interview last month, Sturgis said that throughout his nearly 25 years with the town he had learned much from McGovern.

Sturgis’ last day as manager will be May 8.

