The Maine Legislature is considering passing an extreme risk protection order or red flag law. Shame on the legislators if they cannot get this done. This law might have prevented the tragedy in Lewiston. But four years ago, Gov. Mills bowed to the Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine so that their yellow flag law was adopted — a much weaker law that left law enforcement and the shooter’s family feeling helpless to act when they knew the shooter was a danger.

It is time for the gun lobby and SAM — whose tax-exempt status should be questioned as they are the gun lobby in the state of Maine — to loosen their vice grip on the Legislature so commonsense gun safety measures, which are supported by the majority of citizens, can pass.

Caroline Ahonen

Portland

