BRUNSWICK – Catherine Reegan Brown of Brunswick passed into eternity on Feb. 23, 2024, at the Mid Coast Senior Health Center in Brunswick. She was surrounded by her children.

Born and raised in Medford, Mass., Catherine was the daughter of the late William V. and Catherine M. Fleming Reegan. She graduated from Saint Clement High School and went on to attend Mount Saint Mary College, where she earned a degree in Chemistry. She later received a master’s degree in Education from Plymouth State College.

Catherine taught in Whitefield, N.H., and later was a school principal in Washington. Vt., and the Groton-Dunstable School District in Massachusetts. After graduate work in Computer Science at the University of Lowell, she transitioned into computer programming and technical writing. Her employers included Booz Allen Hamilton and MIT Lincoln Laboratory.

Catherine was married three decades to Lt. Col. Lawrence E. Brown (USAF). In 2002 they moved from Chelmsford, Mass. to the Thornton Oaks Retirement Community in Brunswick. The couple traveled to many Elderhostel destinations in the United States and toured several European countries. They were especially enthused to serve as in-park volunteers at both Capitol Reef and Arches National Parks in Utah.

Catherine was predeceased by Lawrence, her brother William H. Reegan, and her grandson Nicholas J. Seminatore. She is survived by her sister Eileen M. Reegan of Woburn Mass., her stepdaughter Kathleen D. Brown of Chicopee, Mass., and children from her first marriage, Gerald W. Seminatore of Seattle, Wash., Linda J. Seminatore of Nashua, N.H., and Catherine C. Seminatore of Brunswick.

Interment was private at Oak Grove Cemetery in Medford, Mass. Condolences or memories of Catherine may be left at http://www.costellofuneralhome.com.

Donations in her memory may be made online or

via postal mail to the:

Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (www.michaeljfox.org)

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous