LEBANON – Henry Raymond Desruisseaux of Lebanon, beloved husband, father, grandfather, sibling, and friend, passed away peacefully on April 7, 2024, surrounded by his family, closest friends, and cherished pets. He was 64 years old.

He was predeceased by his parents, Renaud “Speed” Desruisseaux and Henrietta (Brin) Desruisseaux.

Henry is survived by his devoted wife, Kelly Desruisseaux, siblings: Jeanne Houde her husband Andy, Denise Paquet her husband John, Elaine Voigt, Louie his wife Karen, and Carl his partner Eileen, and his children: Amy Sullivan her husband Bob, Heidi Flint, Christopher Desruisseaux his wife Skye, Shawna Drouin her husband Jay, Meaghan Decourt, Justin Decourt his wife Ashley, and Amber Decourt and her partner Mike. He also leaves behind 17 grandchildren: Annalise, Levi, Bobby, Spencer, Gavin his wife Lacey, Dominic, Guiliana, Siarra, Adam, Kaelynn, Bryce, Blake, Bentley, Austin, Vanessa, Jaelynn, Shyla, a great-grandchild, Avana, and several beloved pets, including Paisley, Denis, Boo-boo, Jack, Reba, Deaglan, 10 chickens and three ducks.

Henry lived a life characterized by a remarkable balance of intention and spontaneity. He approached every aspect of life with passion and determination. As the founder of HD Builders, he demonstrated his meticulous craftsmanship and entrepreneurial spirit. Later, he transitioned to a Foreman position for a commercial construction company and eventually found fulfillment working as a Millwright, often taking to the road with his wife Kelly. His work ethic was unmatched, and he tackled every project with the highest level of skill and care.

Beyond his professional endeavors, Henry embraced life’s joys to the fullest. He found immense happiness cruising around on his Harley Davidson motorcycle with his beloved wife Kelly, sharing the open road and creating unforgettable memories. Music was another passion of Henry’s, and he could often be found jamming out on his guitar with his buddy George or singing karaoke with his family. He was a dedicated sports fan, enthusiastically cheering on the Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and Red Sox, relishing in the excitement of each game. His love of sport extended to fishing, where he lived for the thrill of each catch, sharing many fishing trips with his long-time friend Brad.

However, Henry’s greatest pride came from his roles as a husband, father and pepère. He cherished every moment spent with his always growing family. He was always there to celebrate the moments that mattered, he pushed his children to their full potential, and he brought warmth, adventure, and laughter to every gathering.

Henry will be remembered for his jovial spirit and genuine love for life. He leaves behind a legacy of hard work, resilience, and love that will continue to inspire all who knew him.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m., on Monday, April 15, at the Alfred Parish Church in Alfred.

Henry Desruisseaux will be deeply missed but never forgotten. May he rest in peace, surrounded by the love and memories he cherished dearly.﻿

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Henry’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibbersautumngreen.com.﻿

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial at Autumn Green 47 Oak St, Alfred, ME 04002.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Compassionate Cares ALS in his memory.

