SMCC launches new

Mobile Learning Lab

Southern Maine Community College launched its new Mobile Learning Lab vans with an event at Gorham Middle School last week. The vans are part of a STEM training program for students to learn manufacturing skills.

Students participated in a training event at the middle school, led by instructors from SMCC, and built a “silly string advanced deployment device” to demonstrate manufacturing and machine-to-machine communication.

The Mobile Learning Lab has virtual welding units and robotic arms and will travel around the state to bring learning opportunities to professionals, middle and high school students, and participating Jobs for Maine’s Graduates schools. The program is funded by a $1 million Congressional Directed Spending Request from Rep. Jared Golden.

“This funding is an incredible opportunity to increase student access to STEM, advanced manufacturing and welding training in Maine,” SMCC President Kristen Miller said in a press release. “It will … increase the number of skilled workers at General Dynamics Bath Iron Works and other manufacturers to keep Maine’s manufacturing jobs in-state. We’re proud to play our part in developing a highly skilled workforce.”

Go to smccme.edu/mobilelearninglab to learn more about the program.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on April 10, 1974, that Patricia and Lilly Clay were to be hostesses when the Ladies Circle of the West Gorham Union Church was to meet.

U.S. taxpayers’ debt

The U.S. Treasury Department reported on April 4 that the U.S. public debt was $34,598,668,534,947.36.

