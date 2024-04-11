Sadly, Ross Frederic Beale of South Portland lost his battle with myasthenia gravis on April 8, 2024. He leaves behind his loving wife of 47 years, Ellen (Romanoff) Beale. Their love is unending. He is also survived by his daughter, Kim, her husband Shawn Smith, and their daughters Meghan and Shelby. He leaves two brothers Dan Beale, his husband Paul Mavris, and Jim Beale, his wife Mary, and their son, Mason. He also leaves behind his in-laws, Joy Beale, Kathy Harriman, Chuck and Pam Romanoff, Steve Romanoff and Anne Jepson, and Ed Romanoff and Joyce Presutti. He also loved being Uncle Ross to his many nieces and nephews in the Beale, Davis and Romanoff families. His cousins in the Andrews, Sawyer, Dodge, and Hanson families were precious to him.

Ross was born on Sept. 18, 1952, in Portland, the son of Captain Keith and Ruth (Hanson) Beale. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brother Keith Beale, sister Diane Davis, brother David Beale, and brother-in-law Roger Harriman.

A memorial service will be held at a later date, as he wished. The family is grateful to his team at Maine Medical Center’s SICU. They not only took care of Ross, but also his family. Arrangements and his full obituary are in the hands of Hobbs Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed online at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.