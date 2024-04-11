people on the move

NEW HIRES

Kimberley Swanson has been hired as the associate director of corporate and donor relations at The Salvation Army Northern New England division. Swanson previously worked as the statewide manager of business development at Northern Light Home Health and Hospice. She has a bachelor of arts in communication and journalism from the University of New Hampshire.

Andrew Forbes has been hired as the chief human resources officer at Camden National Bank. Forbes has over 20 years of public company experience and most recently served as chief people officer at Alcom. He has a master’s degree in industrial and organizational psychology from Hofstra University and a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Southern Maine. Forbes is a society for human resource management – senior certified professional.

CMA Engineers Inc. has hired Rhonda Forrester, P.E., to its Portland office. She has 20 years of experience as a project manager, including management of complex solid-waste projects and the design of wastewater treatment processes upgrades. Forrester is a board member of Discover Downtown Westbrook and on the board of trustees for the Portland Trails urban land trust. She holds a bachelor’s in civil engineering from Carnegie Mellon University, a master’s in environmental engineering from Tufts University and an MBA from the University of Southern Maine.

PROMOTIONS

Beth Garza has been promoted to vice president and loan operations manager at Norway Savings Bank. Garza is a leader of the bank’s remote workers steering committee and a member of the leadership lab team. She is enrolled in the business management banking program at Saint Joseph’s College of Maine and is the president of the board for Oxford SACC Childcare.

Nick Weiner has been promoted to the sales manager of the commercial insurance division at Varney Agency. Weiner joined the company in 2020 as a sales coach. He previously owned and operated an insurance company for six years.

Haley Ward has promoted three Maine employees to vice president. Chip Haskell joined the company in 2008 as an engineering technician and most recently worked as the company’s senior project manager. Jacalyn Gorczynski joined the company in 2021 and was previously project manager/senior project geologist. Johanna Szillery was most recently the company’s project manager/senior project scientist.

Bangor Savings has promoted two employees. Cory Worcester was promoted to senior vice president and director of operations. Worcester has a bachelor’s degree from Thomas College and an MBA from Husson University. Sandra Klausmeyer has been promoted to senior vice president, director of strategic initiatives. She has a bachelor’s degree and an MBA from the University of Maine, Orono.

