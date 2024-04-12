BATH – Eulalia “Uky” A. Barry, 81, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at the Horizons in Brunswick.

She was born in Bath on Dec. 11, 1942, a daughter of Royden D. and Charlotte (Greenleaf) Haines Sr. In 1962 she graduated from Morse High School. She married Raymond Barry and they lived in Bath. She was employed at Stinson’s Cannery in Bath and as a nurse doing home care. She was later employed at Bath Iron Works.

She was predeceased by her husband Raymond D. Barry, two brothers, Ardene Haines and Royden Haines, two sisters, Remona Pearson and Arnola Mullins, and twins, Anthony and Nola.

She is survived by one daughter, Wendy Morris and her husband Jason of Wiscasset, one son, Alan Barry and his wife Clevette of Brunswick, one sister, Dolores Fitzgerald of Bath; six grandchildren, William Pinkham and his wife Crystal of Durham, Michael Barry of Brunswick, David Jacobs and his wife Kate of Topsham, Nicole Frye and her husband Bryce of Wiscasset, Raymond Barry and his wife Katrina of Brunswick and Heather Barry of Brunswick, a cousin, Annette Lowry, eight great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to the CHANS Hospice, Dionne Commons and Horizons for the loving care for our mom.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at Oak Grove cemetery in Bath. Entrance to the cemetery is off the Old Brunswick Road. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.

﻿