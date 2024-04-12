PEAKS ISLAND – Kathleen Schneider passed away on March 23, 2024, at Pinnacle Health & Rehab, Canton, Maine after a long period of failing health.

Born in Natick, Mass., March 16, 1955, she was the only child of Erma Bohling Gleason and Edward H. Gleason. Her mother was a nurse, her father was a Captain of the Natick Fire Dept. and Kathleen grew up deeply involved in the tight community of Firefighters. She studied to be a firefighter herself, eventually passing the required physical test of carrying a 150 lb. dummy down a ladder.

She graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in Advertising & Public Relations and earned her Masters Degree in British Medieval History, studying for a year in York, England.

Kathie worked as an Administrative Assistant for Harvard Medical School, and as Administrator of the Early Music Program at Emmanuel Church, Boston. She also worked as a Book Cataloger. She earned certification as a Master Gardener, specializing in Roses. Along with her mother, a breeder of Persian cats, Kathie became a life-long lover of cats, and a Cat Show Judge at CFF shows, also winning several ribbons for her own cats. She also started a Pet Portrait photography business, “Feline Groovy”. At times, she worked professionally as a Belly Dancer, (later giving lessons on Peaks Island).

Moving to Peaks Island in 2002, Kathie worked for the Portland Public Library and The Language Exchange. She was a docent at the Victoria Mansion in Portland and at the 5th Maine Museum on Peaks Island. Kathie also worked on a Trap, Neuter & Release Program with the Animal Refuge League to address the feral cat population, and for years continued to help homeless cats. She sang in the Peaks Island Chorale, and drove for Peaks Island Tours several summers, entertaining many with her sharp sense of humor, influenced by Dorothy Parker, Terry Pratchett, and Monty Python.

Kathie held a deep interest and love for all birds, especially crows and raptors, and for the beauties of her island home. She was a skilled photographer, exhibiting in shows at the Gem Art Gallery on Peaks, and earlier in Rockport, Mass, Harvard University, San Francisco, York Minster U.K., and Lisbon Falls.

She was a Shakespeare and Early Music devotee, a Civil War buff, a lover of baseball, an avid student of Historic Cathedrals, and a prodigious non-fiction reader. She relished opportunities to dress outrageously at Halloween and Ladies-Only Ball Gown Night on Peaks, and was loved by many.

Her friends would like to thank the staff at Pinnacle Health and Rehab and Beacon Hospice, for their thoughtful care of Kathie.

A Memorial gathering on Peaks Island is planned for 10:30 a.m. on Saturday April 27, 2024 at the Peaks Island Community Center.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made in Kathie’s name to:

Friends of Feral Felines,

Homeless Animal Rescue Team (H.A.R.T.) or

the Merrimack River Feline Rescue Society

