PORTLAND – Paul A. Freeman passed away on March 25, 2024, with his family by his side.

Paul was born on Aug. 13, 1968, in Bath. He went to Bath schools and graduated from Morse in 1986. Paul later became a small business owner for many years in Bath.

He loved his family and loved riding his motorcycle.

He is survived by his parents, Richard and Sandra Freemen of Bath, a sister, Kimberly and her husband Matthew of Bath, a brother, Richard (Rick) and his wife Karen of Phippsburg, a son, Paul and his wife Baylee of Lisbon, a son, Bradley and his wife Lauren of Georgetown, a daughter, Brittny of Brunswick, a daughter, Emily of Bath, a fiancé, Vicki Hibbard of Portland, and five grandchildren.

Visiting hours will be Saturday April 20, 2024, from 2-4 p.m., at Daigle Funeral Home in Bath.

