Atlanta Braves ace Spencer Strider will miss the rest of the season after having surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, the team said Saturday.

Dr. Keith Meister in Arlington, Texas, performed the procedure on Friday, using an internal brace to repair the UCL.

Strider complained about discomfort in his elbow after pitching four innings in Atlanta’s 6-5 win over Arizona on April 5. An MRI the next day revealed damage to his UCL, and the Braves prepared for the worst.

“You never expect these things to be good or just a blip on the screen,” Manager Brian Snitker said last week.

Strider was 20-5 in 2023, leading the majors in wins and strikeouts (281). The right-hander had a 3.86 ERA last season.

He had a 7.00 ERA with 12 strikeouts in two starts this year.

The 25-year-old Strider joins a list of big-named pitchers who have suffered significant injuries this season.

Cleveland’s Shane Bieber, the New York Yankees’ Jonathan Loáisiga, Miami’s Eury Pérez and Oakland’s Trevor Gott are among the pitchers diagnosed with elbow injuries.

TWINS: Shortstop Carlos Correa was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday, a day after sustaining an oblique injury in Minnesota’s 8-2 loss to the Detroit Tigers.

Correa was hitting .306 with a homer and four RBI in 11 games and had an .876 OPS. The two-time All-Star was replaced on the 25-man roster by catcher Jair Camargo, who was hitting .268 with two homers in 11 games for Triple-A St. Paul.

Willi Castro is expected to get most of the playing time at shortstop. He is hitting .103 but got the final out Friday night after switching to the mound.

RANGERS: Reliever Brock Burke broke his non-throwing hand while punching a wall following a poor outing Friday night against the Houston Astros.

Manager Bruce Bochy said Burke, who is a left-hander, broke his right hand when he punched the wall “out of frustration” and was placed on the injured list Saturday.

The 27-year-old allowed three hits and four runs in the seventh inning of his team’s 12-8 win.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

YANKEES 3, GUARDIANS 2: Oswaldo Cabrera hit a two-run homer and New York survived a scare in the ninth inning to win in Cleveland in the first game of a split doubleheader and match the best start in franchise history.

The Yankees improved to an MLB-best 11-3 – 7-1 on the road – and equaled their best record through 14 decisions. They’ve been 11-3 in 11 other seasons, most recently 2010.

