The Adirondack Thunder scored three times in the first three minutes of the third period, capping a comeback from a 3-0 deficit to beat the Maine Mariners 4-3 in an ECHL game Saturday night in Glens Falls, New York.
Maine, which has lost five in a row, dropped into fifth place in the North Division with one game remaining. The Mariners can still qualify for the playoffs if they win Sunday against Adirondack, though that wouldn’t be good enough if Worcester and Trois-Rivières go to overtime in their season finale. An overtime loss for Maine combined with a regulation loss by Trois-Rivières would also bump the Mariners into fourth place.
Bennett Stockdale, Alex Kile and Wyllum Deveaux scored for Maine. Kile’s goal, his 35th of the season, was short-handed.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.