The Adirondack Thunder scored three times in the first three minutes of the third period, capping a comeback from a 3-0 deficit to beat the Maine Mariners 4-3 in an ECHL game Saturday night in Glens Falls, New York.

Maine, which has lost five in a row, dropped into fifth place in the North Division with one game remaining. The Mariners can still qualify for the playoffs if they win Sunday against Adirondack, though that wouldn’t be good enough if Worcester and Trois-Rivières go to overtime in their season finale. An overtime loss for Maine combined with a regulation loss by Trois-Rivières would also bump the Mariners into fourth place.

Bennett Stockdale, Alex Kile and Wyllum Deveaux scored for Maine. Kile’s goal, his 35th of the season, was short-handed.

