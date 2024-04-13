AUTO RACING

Kyle Larson will be the pole sitter for the third NASCAR Cup Series race in a row after a fast lap of 190.369 mph in qualifying Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway.

It is the 19th career pole for Larson, but his first at Texas, where last year he led 99 laps before getting loose and spinning into the wall with 85 laps left.

Ty Gibbs also will start Sunday on the front row after a lap of 190.134 mph. Christopher Bell, his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, qualified third, followed by Tyler Reddick, Chase Elliott and William Byron.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Wrexham, the Welsh team co-owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, clinched promotion to the third tier of English soccer, thanks to a 6-0 home win over Forest Green.

That’s back-to-back promotions for the team since it was thrust into the spotlight following the investment by its Hollywood owners. It is two tiers away from the Premier League.

n Manchester City kept up the pressure on Arsenal and Liverpool with an emphatic 5-1 victory over relegation-threatened Luton that put the defending champion back atop the Premier League.

The win lifted City two points ahead Arsenal and Liverpool, who both play on Sunday.

n Newcastle handed Tottenham another drubbing at St. James’ Park, as Alexander Isak’s two goals helped secure a 4-0 win, damaging Tottenham’s hopes of a top-four finish.

n Manchester United needed two penalty decisions to salvage a 2-2 draw at Bournemouth, although the point did little to boost the team’s chances of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

TENNIS

MONTE CARLO MASTERS: Casper Ruud finally got the better of Novak Djokovic, beating the top-ranked Serb 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 to set up a final against two-time champion Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Djokovic double-faulted on match point in his first defeat in six matches against Ruud, who had never even taken a set off Djokovic before, including at last year’s French Open final.

Tsitsipas won the earlier semifinal against a tiring Jannik Sinner, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, to hand the Australian Open champion only his second defeat of the season.

