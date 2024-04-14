BASEBALL

Eddinson Paulino homered for the third straight game, Kyle Teel added his first of the season, and the Portland Sea Dogs extended their winning streak to four games with a 9-5 victory Sunday against the Reading Fightin Phils in Reading, Pennsylvania.

Paulino led off the game with a double and scored on a single by Marcelo Mayer, who has at least one hit in each of Portland’s first seven games.

Paulino then highlighted a five-run second inning with a three-run homer.

Tell made it 7-3 with his homer to left field in the fourth inning. Later in the fourth, Alex Binelas hit his second RBI single of the game.

Matthew Lugo added a solo home run in the ninth.

Advertisement

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Aston Villa damaged Arsenal’s title hopes and solidified its hold on fourth place with a 2-0 road win in the Premier League, leaving Manchester City atop the standings by two points over Arsenal and Liverpool.

Both goals came late after Villa soaked up Arsenal’s pressure for much of the game. Leon Bailey put his team ahead in the 84th minute, and Ollie Watkins added the second on a counterattack two minutes later.

Aston Villa is three points ahead of Tottenham in fourth place, although Tottenham has a game in hand.

n Eberechi Eze stroked home a finish from Tyrick Mitchell’s cutback in the 14th minute, and Liverpool lost at home for the first time in 28 matches stretching back to October 2022, falling 1-0 against Crystal Palace.

GERMANY: Florian Wirtz scored a hat trick as Bayer Leverkusen routed visiting Werder Bremen 5-0 to win the Bundesliga title for the first time, ending Bayern Munich’s 11-year reign as champion.

Advertisement

Fans had already stormed onto the field when Leverkusen scored its fourth goal with seven minutes to go, and the final minutes were played in thick red smoke from supporters’ pyrotechnics while players on Leverkusen’s bench clapped along to songs, danced and hugged one another.

TENNIS

MONTE CARLO MASTERS: Stefanos Tsitsipas swept aside Casper Ruud, 6-1, 6-4, to win the clay-court event for the third time in four years.

Despite winning this tournament in 2021 and 2022, Tsitsipas entered as the No. 12 seed. His last ATP title was last August on outdoor hard courts in Mexico.

BARCELONA OPEN: Carlos Alcaraz pulled out of the Barcelona Open because of an injury in his right forearm that kept him out of the Monte Carlo Masters, leaving his French Open preparation on hold.

The 20-year-old from Spain won the title in Barcelona in 2022 and 2023.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous