South Congregational Church announced that Open Mic Night for the Remade in Hope Project has been rescheduled for April 26, 7-9 p.m. with Joe Foster serving as MC.

Musicians or presenters are welcome to share music, poetry or spoken word poetry on the twin themes of dark and light, struggle and release, despair and hope. Light refreshments will be served. Performers will sign up for slots as they arrive.

On April 28, South Congregational and the Brick Store Museum will co-sponsor an afternoon with Dr. Aaron Rosen at the Brick Store Museum’s Program Center from 2:30-4:30 p.m.

Rosen is a writer, curator, and scholar, with a special focus on contemporary art and interfaith dialogue. He is director of the Luce Center for the Arts and Religion in Washington, D.C., and visiting professor at King’s College London. He is co-founder, along with his wife, of The Parsonage, an art gallery in Searsport, Maine.

Rosen will speak at 3 p.m. on the images of light and dark, how they show up in lives, and the challenges with them. Light refreshments and a light and dark wine pair will be served both before and after the presentation. The museum is located at 117 Main Street, Kennebunk.

The ReMade in Hope art structure will be on display in front of South Congregational Church, 2 North St., Kennebunkport until April 30.

Advertisement

All events are free and open to the public. The program is made possible through a Vital Worship Grant from the Calvin Institute of Christian Worship, Grand Rapids, Michigan, with funds provided by Lilly Endowment Inc.

“We received a generous grant for this project, which will enrich the conversation of the congregation, and we gladly wish to share as much as possible with the whole community,” said the Rev. Susan Townsley.

For more information, visit remadeinhope.org.

Graves to host Corona Kitchen stars

Advertisement

Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library announced that it will host Lisa Lucas and Debrianna Mansini, stars of Corona Kitchen, for a pop-up visit on Sunday, April 21, at 2 p.m.

Lucas and Mansini, according to a press release, “are known for their love of good food and good stories and their ability to add a dash of humor to any situation. During the pandemic lockdown and the following dark days, they shared their culinary adventures with a global audience and connected with them through the power of food and storytelling.”

In their new book, “That Time We Ate Our Feelings: 150 Recipes for Comfort Food from the Heart,” Lucas and Mansini share favorite dishes, along with never-before-shared creations and top-voted dishes from the Corona Kitchen community. The hands-on cookbook features original recipes for all meals of the day, plus snacks, side dishes, cocktails, mocktails, and options for vegans, vegetarians, gluten-free, and dairy-free diets.

Copies of their book will be available for sale and signing after the event. Light refreshments will be provided by the Graves Library snack team. Parking is available along Maine Street, North Street Fire Station parking lot, and Consolidated School (Route 9). Patrons should enter through the white door in the parking lot.

Graves welcomes Pulitzer winning author

Advertisement

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Barbara Walsh will discuss her latest book, “Spencer: Boston’s Beloved Marathon Dog,” at the Graves Library on Thursday, April 25 at 3:15 p.m. The book tells the story of Spencer, a golden retriever who gained worldwide fame for cheering on runners at the Boston Marathon for eight years.

According to a press release, Spencer held his Boston Strong flags at Mile 3 of the marathon. He continued to do so even after being diagnosed with cancer. In 2022, Spencer was honored as the marathon’s official race dog, and he became so famous that runners lined up to hug and take photos with him.

Graves Library is located at 18 Maine St., Kennebunkport. For more information, call 967-2778 or visit www.graveslibrary.org.

Astro Society schedules May meeting

Advertisement

The Astronomical Society of Northern New England’s next meeting is scheduled for will be Friday, May 3, at 7:30 p.m. at The New School in Kennebunk. A business meeting, also open to the public, commences at 7 p.m.

The society will host a presentation by Dr. Francois Foucart. Foucart specializes in performing numerical simulations of colliding black holes and neutron stars.

In his presentation, Foucart will discuss what nearly 10 years of gravitational wave observations have revealed; not only about colliding black holes and neutron stars, but also about element formation, nuclear physics, and the history and evolution of the universe.

Foucart is an associate professor at the University of New Hampshire. He was born in Belgium, were he completed an undergraduate degree in engineering. He moved to the United States for his PhD at Cornell University, before working as a postdoctoral fellow, first at the Canadian Institute of Theoretical Astrophysics, and then at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. He has been a faculty member at UNH since 2017.

For more information, visit www.ASNNE.org.

Advertisement

Wildlife refuge photo contest begins

The Friends of Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge is accepting photo submissions from April 15 through June 15 for the Fourth annual Sense of Wonder Photo Contest.

The contest is an event popular for those who visit the refuge trails and roadside marsh views, encounter wildlife, and show recreational activities of their families and friends. Jurors will look for imagery that represents all seasons so photos taken in previous years are welcome. This contest is open to all ages. Only images taken on refuge property are eligible for entry.

The Friends will accept up to three images from any camera type including cell phones and any photographic style including black and white, high dynamic range alterations, and any artistic changes by the artist. Since the 12 winning images will be reproduced in a calendar format, submit only horizontal or landscape-oriented images. Only high resolutions at 300-600 dpi and 2550 x 3300 pixels minimum are accepted.

Advertisement

Twelve winning images will be selected for the 2025 Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge calendar available for sale by the Friends late summer.

Visit www.friendsofrachelcarsonnwr.org/photo-contest to submit up to three items until June 15.

The Friends support the Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge in its mission to preserve land for migratory birds and local wildlife . The refuge is located in York and Cumberland counties and consists of 11 divisions totaling more than 5,600 acres scattered throughout the towns of Kittery, York, Ogunquit, Wells, Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, Biddeford, Saco, Old Orchard Beach, Scarborough, and Cape Elizabeth.

Brick Store hosts May Day basket workshop

Advertisement

The Brick Store Museum will offer a May Day basket workshop, led by Kathy Polletto of Kennebunk Basketry, on April 27 from noon to 3 p.m.. Participants will create their own handwoven May Day basket to hang on a door knob.

May Day baskets, according to a museum press release, started as a popular tradition in the Victorian era. On May Day, a person would fill a basket with flowers and visit a friend’s or neighbor’s house to hang the basket on their door. The visitor rang the doorbell and then ran away, leaving a lovely May Day basket for the receiver.

This is a beginning basketmaking class in which participants will each create a small round hanging basket. It is made with various types of reed splint (materials all provided). Participants will have a choice of colors to add to their baskets. The participants will learn how to start off a base for a round basket. They will also learn how to twine the bottom and over and under weaving and how to attach the handle and rim.

This class is intended for adult learners, and will take place in the museum’s Program Center. To sign up or for more information, visit www.brickstoremuseum.org/calendar. The workshop fee is $65 per person and includes materials.

Zoom series features historic homes

Advertisement

The Brick Store Museum currently hosts a virtual series, Your Old House: And Other Preservation Stories, to inform and discuss topics surrounding historic preservation and caring for historic (or modern day) homes. The third and fourth episodes in the series have been announced, focusing on historic landscaping in April and energy upgrades in May to close out the springtime series of Zoom lectures.

On Thursday, April 25 at noon, History in Your Own Backyard will be presented by Lucinda Brockway, owner of Past Designs, LLC. On Thursday, May 23 at noon will be Energy Conservation: Retrofitting Old Homes, presented by Elizabeth Paliga, preservation services manager at Historic New England.

The lectures are free with registration required for participants to receive the Zoom link to attend. The presentations will be recorded. Those unable to attend will receive the recording the following day. The Your Old House series is intended to support homeowners and stewards of historic structures through common issues and speedbumps when caring for a home.

The presentations are offered free through the support of the museum’s Mission Partners, www.brickstoremuseum.org. Tickets for upcoming Zoom Lunch & Learn series can be reserved at brickstoremuseum.org/calendar.

Advertisement

The Center accepting Hartley Lord Scholarship applications

he Senior Center began accepting applications for the 2024 Hartley Lord Scholarship on April 1. The scholarship is awarded to an outstanding student or individual who has chosen to pursue a degree or certification in a field that focuses on the well-being and needs of the senior members of our society.

The Center, according to a press release, advances the well-being and quality of life for older adults, and the Hartley Lord Scholarship aims to recognize and empower students who demonstrate academic excellence and a passion for improving the lives of older adults. With a focus on fields such as gerontology, social work, nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy, healthcare administration, and related disciplines, The Center seeks to award the Hartley Lord Scholarship to a future leader who will drive positive change in senior care and advocacy.

Interested applicants must submit the Hartley Lord Scholarship application, along with one letter of recommendation, to The Center’s Scholarship Committee no later than June 1. Applications can be found on the Community Outreach tab at www.seniorcenterkennebunk.org, or by contacting Rayanne Coombs at 207-967-8514 or rayanne@seniorcenterkennebunk.org.

Advertisement

BlixxHorses to host open house

BlixxHorses will host Open Barn & Unbridled on Sunday, April 21. The open barn is scheduled for 11 a.m. to noon and participants should arrive no later than 11:30 a.m. The cost is $20 per person or family.

The open barn will be followed by BlixxHorses’ annual fundraiser, scheduled for noon to 2 p.m. Patrons are invited to attend one or both events. BlixxHorses advocates for and specializes in non-riding programs.

Donations are accepted in person, online or with a check. BlixxHorses is located at 5 Portage Way in West Kennebunk. The mailing address is PO Box 435, West Kennebunk, ME 04094.

For more information, visit www.blixxhorses.org.

Advertisement

The New School plans Visitor Day

The New School invites prospective students and families to experience a day of exploration and discovery at its upcoming Visitor Day Open House on Sunday, April 28. Visitors will have an opportunity to experience The New School’s educational approach and interact with members of its community. The event is scheduled for 2-4 p.m.

Visitors will have the chance to tour the facilities, engage with the staff through sample classes, and interact with current students to gain insights into life at The New School. Visitors will have an opportunity to learn about the curriculum, whole-child focus, or extracurricular opportunities like eSports and robotics.

For more information or to make a reservation, visit thenewschoolmaine.org.

Advertisement

Intelligence officers will meet April 20

The next meeting of the Association of Former Intelligence Officers is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at Kennebunk High School’s Economos Lecture Hall. The featured speaker is Louis Snell. Snell will address various aspects of the Ukraine conflict including past, present, and future perspectives.

Snell has experience in the Ukraine area and will highlight the Putin factor, Ukraine’s past relationship with Russia, and the present status of the war intermingled with the influence of foreign countries. The possibility of nuclear war will be another topic examined.

Advertisement

Housing trust plans ‘House Party’

The Kennebunkport Heritage Housing Trust will host House Party with Motor Booty Affair at the Nonantum Resort on Friday, April 26. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the band takes the stage at 7 p.m. A ticket includes access to the show and late night snacks from the Nonantum kitchen. There will be a cash bar and photo ops, too.

All proceeds from ticket and beer sales will help the Kennebunkport Heritage Housing Trust build affordable homes for working families and seniors. Tickets are available at khht.org/houseparty.

Land trust to host Earth Day auction

Advertisement

Kennebunk Land Trust is holding its 24th annual Earth Day Auction fundraiser, held online from April 22-29. The event brings together hundreds of bidders and donors to auction off local items and experiences from restaurants, clothiers, jewelers, artists, and more. Kennebunk Land Trust is a nonprofit in Kennebunk conserving and stewarding land for public use and environmental benefit. Proceeds from the auction protect the environment and wildlife habitat.

For more information about the auction, visit https://kennebunklandtrust.org/auction/ or http://www.biddingforgood.com/kennebunklandtrust. To donate an item, email info@kennebunklandtrust.org.

The Kennebunk Land Trust was founded in 1972 to preserve and protect significant natural spaces in the Kennebunk area. The trust has preserved over 3,400 acres of forest, fields and waterways. It holds educational and community events to promote natural resource protection and inspire others through nature. The land trust is a member-based organization and relies on the community to achieve its mission. For more information, visit kennebunklandtrust.org.

May Day Festival set for May 4

Advertisement

Kennebunk will celebrate its 26th annual May Day Festival on Saturday, May 4. There are planned events at the Waterhouse Center, Brick Store Museum, Kennebunk Free Library, Kennebunk-Kennebunkport-Arundel Chamber of Commerce. Lafayette Park, Rotary Park, Parson’s Back Field and more.

Duffy’s Tavern & Grill will once again host the pancake breakfast. New this year is a rock climbing wall and mini-golf. The parade will feature many favorites such as the Dunlap Highland Band, Gym Dandies, Shriners, Kennebunk Twirlers, local school bands, floats and more.

For more information, contact Linda Johnson at ljohnson@kennebunkmaine.us or visit www.kennebunkmaine.us/mayday.

Photography contest opens at Brick Store Museum

Advertisement

The annual Brick Store Museum photography contest returns after an eight-year hiatus. The contest is open for submissions, until May 15.

Photographs can be entered in one of five categories: Kennebunk, Travel, Nature, Abstract, or a special category for Youth (12 or under). Winners will be selected from each category. Each participant may submit a maximum of three entries. Three artists from southern Maine will serve as the judges. The museum typically receives over 100 images for consideration.

The contest’s motto is Capture Culture. The museum asks amateur photographers of all ages to participate in the documenting of the world in the 21st century. Edith Barry, the founder of the Brick Store Museum, was an artist and world traveler. In over 60 years of travels, she photographed the places she visited – as close as Kennebunk, and as far as Singapore.

Photographers of all ages are invited to enter up to three photographs. Each entry must consist of a digital image and entry form. Every image entered will appear on the Brick Store Museum’s website for viewing. Winning photographs, including Visitor’s Choice, will be displayed in the museum’s Patsy Bauman Contemporary Gallery this summer.

For more information on the contest and rules, visit https://brickstoremuseum.org/engagement/bsmphotocontest/ or call 207-985-4802.

Advertisement

Celebrate Earth Day with talks and walks

Kennebunk will celebrate Earth Day on Sunday, April 21, at First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church, Hope Cemetery and Hope Woods.

Native plants will be the topic of the morning sermon by Shawn Jalbert of Native Haunts at 10 a.m. Participants will have an opportunity to mingle with a variety of naturalists and nature lovers during the early afternoon with vegan wraps offered at 11:30 a.m. and outdoor activities noon to 2 p.m.

To make a reserve a spot for a tour of ADA-friendly Hope Woods with Gordon Collins or a bird walk-and-talk with Bill Grabin and Kathy Donahume of York County Audubon, email someplaneteers@yahoo.com.

Advertisement

Native Plant advocates and educators from Native Haunts and the Planeteers of Southern Maine will also be on hand to discuss benefits related to native planting in backyards as well as public spaces and roadsides.

The event is sponsored by the Planeteers of Southern Maine, First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church and York County Audubon.

Holy Cross plans May Day lasagna dinner

A lasagna dinner will be held at Holy Cross Lutheran Church on Storer Street in Kennebunk during the May Day Festival. The dinner is scheduled for 4-6 p.m. Saturday, May 4. Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for children younger than 12.

Advertisement

The meal will include homemade lasagna, salads, breads, and dessert. Take-out meals will also be available. Half of the proceeds will go to the Community Outreach Services of Kennebunk.

For more information, call 207-985-4803 and leave a message.

Historical society hosts bean supper

The Arundel Historical Society will host a baked bean and pasta supper on Saturday April 27. It will be held at the Mildred L. Day School gym from 4:30 to 6 p.m. The school is located at 600 Limerick Road, Arundel.

Advertisement

The menu includes baked beans (two types), mac and cheese, American chop suey, hot dogs, coleslaw, cornbread/rolls, drinks and coffee and homemade desserts. Take-out is available. Suggested donations are: adults, $10; children 6-10 years, $5; children 5 and younger, free.

There will be historical displays, membership information, a spring raffle and merchandise available. The supper benefits the Arundel Historical Society.

Brick Store Museum hosts ‘Wicked Good Fiddling’

The Brick Store Museum announced the opening of a new exhibition, Wicked Good Fiddling, that focuses on Maine’s fiddling heritage. The exhibition is supported by grants from Maine Humanities Council and the Onion Foundation. It will be on display through May 12.

Advertisement

Visitors to the exhibition, according to a news release, can expect to find imagery and information illustrating fiddling in Maine over two centuries, shown through photographs, tune books, musical recordings and of course fiddles themselves. Interactives will include family-accessible programs and activities to do while exploring the exhibition. Curator Paul Wells will present a talk on his upcoming book of Maine fiddle tunes during the exhibit’s run.

Coming up on April 17, at 7:30 p.m., a concert to feature two Maine groups, the Pine Tree Flyers and NEA National Heritage Fellows Don and Cindy Roy, will showcase the living traditions of Maine fiddling.

The Flyers are a relatively new quartet of musicians who put a contemporary spin on traditional New England dance music. Don and Cindy Roy have long been the exponents of Maine’s Franco-American musical heritage. Don’s fiddling and Cindy’s piano accompaniment, plus her step-dancing, have entertained audiences at festivals and concerts nationwide. Tickets for the concert are $20 per person, $15 for museum members, and can be purchased at www.brickstoremuseum.org/calendar.

For more information, visit www.brickstoremuseum.org.

Faerie house exhibition at Kennebunk Free Library

Advertisement

Participants are invited to build a faerie house to welcome the faeries back to the garden at Kennebunk Free Library. Faerie houses will be accepted at the library from April 22-31.

Participants are asked to build a house with a base no larger than 14 inches by 14 inches, and no taller than 30 inches and use natural materials only. There will be a selection of natural materials available in the library starting April 1.

All faerie houses submitted to the library by April 31 will receive a certificate from the Seacoast Garden Club. Participants can stop by the Faerie Festival on May 4 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. and pick up their certificates. Faerie houses will be on display at the library through May 10. May 11 is the last day to pick up faerie houses.

Those who prefer to keep their faerie house at home, can take a photo and send it to ys@kennebunklibrary.org by April 31. The library will share the photos on social media.

Faerie house schedule:

Advertisement

· April 1: First day to pick up natural materials at the library.

· April 22: First day to bring faerie houses to the library for display.

· April 31: Last day to submit faerie houses or a photo to the library.

· May 4: Faerie Festival.

· May 11: Last day to pick up faerie houses to take home.

For more information, call 207-985-2173 or visit www.KennebunkLibrary.org.

Advertisement

Astro society hosts star parties

The Astronomical Society of Northern New England has set its schedule for public Star Parties through August and invites the public to attend. The society operates its own observatory, the Talmage Observatory at Starfield, on Route 35, in West Kennebunk.

At the Star Parties, the public, as well as society members, are most invited to observe the heavens through club telescopes, as well as member telescopes. Stars, visible planets, and deep-sky objects can all be viewed. Experienced society members are on hand to guide the observing, explain what is being seen, and answer questions. There is no fee.

The Talmage Observatory at Starfield opens at 7:30 p.m. for the events. For directions, visit http://asnne.org/where-to-find-us.php.

Advertisement

Dates for upcoming Star Parties:

May 10 (rain date, May 11); June 8; July 5 (rain date July 6); and Aug. 9 (rain date Aug. 10).

The Astronomical Society of Northern New England is a local association of amateur astronomers that meets monthly at the New School in Kennebunk. Meetings are on the first Friday of each month. For more information, visit www.ASNNE.org.

Artist explores Kennebunk dwellings

Advertisement

The Brick Store Museum’s 2023 artist-in-residence, Elizabeth Winter, applied her artistic residency to the study of “significant insignificant buildings” of the town, according to a news release. Her exhibit, The Dwellings Project, is on view at the Brick Store Museum through May 12.

Visitors to the exhibit are invited to explore local well-known and unknown landmarks as depicted in Winter’s multi-media works; and contribute to the project through a large art activity in the center of the gallery. Winter is a painter and mixed media artist in based in West Kennebunk.

The museum’s artist-in-residence program, funded by the Bauman Family Foundation, is seeking applications for the 2024 artist-in-residence. Artists of any form and media (writers, painters, performers, etc.) are invited to apply through April 30. The application and information about the residency can be found on at www.brickstoremuseum.org.

Legion Post schedules meetings

Advertisement

American Legion Webber Lefebvre Post 74 in Kennebunk holds meetings on the first Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. Legion Post 74 is located at 15 Water St.

Legion Post 74 is looking for new members. The Post participates in the May Day and Memorial Day parades, flag

retirement ceremonies with the Boy Scouts, furnishes a scholarship to the high school and participates in many other local activities and charities.

Concerts in West K! announces spring lineup

The long-running Concerts in West K! series of acoustic music returns for spring 2024 with a line-up of traditional musicians from Canada, Ireland, and the U.S.

Advertisement

On April 28, the duo of harpist Máire Ní Chathasaigh and guitarist Chris Newman from Ireland will make an appearance in West Kennebunk. Both Ní Chathasaigh and Newman are recognized as virtuosos on their respective instruments; they are among the most highly-regarded Irish traditional musicians playing today. Their concert takes place at the West Kennebunk United Methodist Church, Sunday afternoon, April 28, from 3-5 p.m.

Young Cape Breton fiddler Doug Lamey comes to West Kennebunk for a concert on Sunday, May 19. Lamey has deep roots in Cape Breton music and culture. He is the grandson of legendary fiddler Bill Lamey, one of the pioneers in recorded Cape Breton fiddling. He has recently released his second album, “True North.” Lamey’s concert will take place at the West Kennebunk United Methodist Church, Sunday afternoon, May 19, from 3-5 p.m.

Finishing out the spring season will be a concert by Maine fiddler Frank Ferrel and Nova Scotia pianist Kimberley Holmes. Ferrel has contributed to more than two dozen albums, toured Scotland as a featured performer with the Celtic group, The Boys of the Lough, and appeared as a regular featured guest on the NPR radio program “A Prairie Home Companion.” His repertoire includes the full range of fiddle music from the Anglo, Celtic, and French traditions of New England and the Maritimes. He is a member of the North American Fiddlers’ Hall of Fame.

The Farrel and Holmes concert is set for Wednesday, June 12, from 7:30-9:30 p.m.

All shows take place at the West Kennebunk United Methodist Church, 160 Alfred Road, West Kennebunk. There is open seating for all concerts on a first-come, first-served basis. Admission is by $20 per person donation at the door. For more information, call Paul Wells at 207-985-2831.

Advertisement

Kennebunk Land Trust announces 2024 nature walk schedule

Kennebunk Land Trust released the dates for its Nature Walk series. The first Saturday of each month, the land trust hosts a nature walk on a different preserve following a different theme. Participants are invited to explore a new local preserve and enjoy nature in all seasons.

The walks are led by local Maine Guides and master naturalists, who take participants through the nature preserve and share knowledge and ask questions about the flora, fauna, and nature.

The walks are free of charge for all ages and held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Donations are accepted and well-behaved dogs are welcome. The schedule:

· May 4 – Mousam River Wildlife Sanctuary

Advertisement

· June 1 – Butler Preserve

· July 6 – For All Forever Preserve

· Aug. 3 – Hope Woods

· Sept. 7 – Wonderbrook Park

· Oct. 5 – Mousam River Wildlife Sanctuary

· Nov. 2 – Butler Preserve

Advertisement

· Dec. 7 – For All Forever Preserve

The 2024 walk schedule subject to change with notice. For more information and to register, visit https://kennebunklandtrust.org/.

Kennebunk Savings and Southern Maine Health Care are sponsors of the events.

Amateur Radio Society meets at The New School

Advertisement

The New England Radio Discussion Society meets biweekly on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. throughout the year at The New School in Kennebunk. The club informally gathers to support and promote amateur (ham) radio. Wide-ranging discussion topics include: early and contemporary equipment, digital technology, internet integration, and striving for international contacts. Most meetings include a “tech talk” by a society member.

Those interested in amateur radio are invited to join. The New School is located at 38 York St. in Kennebunk. For more information, contact Alex at 207-967-8812.

Legion Post 159 announces meeting schedule

The monthly meeting of American Legion Post 159 in Kennebunkport is held on the first Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. All veterans and Sons of the American Legion are welcome to attend.

Legion Post 159 is located at 102 Main St. (across from the police station) in Kennebunkport. Future meeting dates:

May 2, June 6, July 11, Aug. 1, Sept. 5, Oct. 3, Nov. 7 and Dec. 5.

For more information, call 967-2400.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »