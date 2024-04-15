BASEBALL

Coach: Steve Shukie (third year, 38-21 overall record)

2023 record: 8-9 (Lost, 6-3, to Leavitt in Class B South preliminary round)

Top returning players: Arlo Boutureria (Senior), Aaron Converse (Senior), Tristan Francis (Senior), Will Maneikis (Senior), Thomas Roy (Senior), Harry Walker (Senior), Ben Bolduc (Junior), Liam Emmons (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: May 3 @ Greely, May 8 YARMOUTH, May 10 WELLS, May 17 GREELY, May 20 @ York, May 22 @ Yarmouth, May 28 CAPE ELIZABETH

Coach’s comment: “This is the deepest team I’ve had in four years. We struggled for consistency last year at the plate and fielding the baseball. so those need to be areas of improvement if we are to compete. If our pitching develops where I think it should and our hitting takes the leap forward that I know it can, I believe we will be right in the mix. We had a couple key injuries last year which thrust some players into starting roles. Hopefully that experience pays off this year with this senior-heavy team. I’m very excited about the depth and development of our pitching staff. Good pitching has been a hallmark of ours here and I hope to see that continue. It remains our goal to compete for regional and state titles.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Freeport was finally stopped short of the state final a year ago, but don’t be surprised if the Falcons soar right back into contention this season as this squad has a little bit of everything.

Converse was a second-team league all-star in 2023 and he’ll be a top pitcher and infielder. Last season, Converse hit .300 with 14 runs scored and seven runs batted in while going 2-3 on the mound with three saves, a 2.19 earned run average and 32 strikeouts. Emmons had a terrific freshman campaign, hitting a pair of home runs, driving in 10 runs, scoring a dozen and stealing six bases while striking out 11 in 6.1 perfect innings on the mound. He’ll pitch, play first base and be in the outfield at various times. Roy missed most of last year with injury and he’s primed for a big senior season. Last year, in just five games, Roy hit .333 and drove in four runs. He’ll be an anchor in the infield. In addition to Converse and Emmons (a left-hander), top pitchers include Boutureira (2-0, 0.00 ERA in limited action last year) and Francis (2-0 last season, including a win over top seed Cape Elizabeth). Bolduc (another lefty) and Walker provide additional depth. When Bolduc isn’t pitching, he can play infield or outfield. He led the team a year ago with a dozen bases on balls. He also drove in 10 runs and had a .373 on-base percentage. Francis can play the infield or outfield and Boutureira is an infielder when he doesn’t pitch. Walker is the shortstop. He scored nine runs, stole five bases and had a .361 OBP in 2023. Maneikis is a top outfielder. He hit .303 with seven runs scored and seven RBI last season. That’s a solid nucleus.

Freeport has its hands full in Class B South, as Cape Elizabeth returns another powerhouse, reigning regional champion Yarmouth is senior-laden, Greely is always a force to be reckoned with and teams like Fryeburg Academy, Wells and York can’t be overlooked. With that said, the Falcons look forward to the challenge and have the pieces in place to compete with anyone. Time will tell if the program can rediscover its playoff magic.

SOFTBALL

Coach: Chris St. Pierre (first year)

2023 record: 3-13 (no postseason)

Top returning players: Norah Albertini (Senior), Rosie Panenka (Senior), Celia Cobb (Junior), Izzy George (Junior), Vanessa St. Pierre (Junior)

Pivotal games: April 17 @ Gardiner, April 22 POLAND, May 3 @ Greely, May 8 YARMOUTH, May 17 @ NYA, May 20 @ York, May 22 @ Yarmouth, May 28 CAPE ELIZABETH

Coach’s comment: “The goal for this year is to be a competitive team that is going to give everyone in our league a run for their money. We want to bring fun along with winning back to Freeport softball. I truly believe that both can be accomplished with the personalities and talent that is on our team. We have a great balance of speed and power in our lineup offensively, paired with some great pitching options and defensive players which will make for some fun softball to watch this season.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Freeport had a breakthrough season in 2022, but took a step back last spring. This year, the Falcons are ready to return to the postseason under St. Pierre, who has coached travel softball for several years. He inherits some great athletes who are ready to turn heads.

Panenka, a three-sport standout, was a first-team league all-star last season. She’ll play shortstop and will be a top hitter. Albertini was a second-teamer in 2023. She’ll play a key role in the infield and can also hit. George returns on the mound. Freshman Chloe Bernier will also get a chance to pitch. Vanessa St. Pierre is the catcher. Cobb is a veteran in the outfield. Freshman Alison Brown can do a little of everything.

The Falcons have some tough games out of the gate, but if they can earn some early confidence, they’ll ultimately produce a season that is more in line with 2022 than a year ago.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Coach: Brendan Boss (second year)

2023 record: 7-9 (Lost, 16-4, to Wells in Class C state quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Finn McCarthy (Senior), Noah Michaud (Senior), Hunter Richards (Junior), David Ulrickson (Junior), Randall Walker (Junior), Jackson Moore (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: April 16 YARMOUTH, April 26 DEERING, April 30 @ NYA, May 6 @ Wells, May 21 GREELY, May 24 @ Waynflete, May 29 NYA

Coach’s comment: “We lost a good amount of seniors last year, but the improvement of our underclassmen in the offseason has been tremendous. I have high hopes for this team, especially on the offensive side of the ball. The goaltending has been very solid, with both goalkeepers showing a lot of promise. The team has shown a high level of camaraderie and a consistent drive to improve.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Freeport is coming off another competitive season and is gunning for an even deeper playoff run this spring.

Walker was a second-team league all-star in 2023. He’ll be a top scoring threat this season at attack. Moore could make some noise up top as well. The Falcons project to be strong in the midfield behind veterans McCarthy, Michaud, Richards and Ulrickson. They’re joined by sophomore Jacob Brown and freshman Sam Willard, who will see varsity time. Willard and senior Cooper DeLois will take faceoffs. Sophomore George Maschino and freshman Dom Randall were vying for the goalie spot at press time.

Freeport will be tested throughout the season by teams from all three classes and that should result in a battle-tested squad when the playoffs roll around. The Falcons hope to take the next step in Class C and this group could get the job done.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Coach: Marcia Wood (ninth year, 71-44 overall, one state championship)

2023 record: 16-1 (Beat NYA, 9-7, to win first Class C state title)

Top returning players: Kiley Webber (Senior), Sophie Yilmaz (Senior), Lana DiRusso (Junior), Mia Levesque (Junior), Chloe White (Junior), Reed Proscia (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: April 19 GREELY, April 27 NYA, May 7 BRUNSWICK, May 14 @ Cape Elizabeth, May 21 @ Waynflete, May 29 @ NYA

Coach’s comment: “We’re in Class B this year and I’m excited about it. Our focus right now is defense. That is where our holes are due to graduation and injuries. However, we have lots of girls who got time on varsity last year and are now sliding into starting roles. We just have to get everyone confident and comfortable. Once we start focusing on attack, we want to make sure we’re balanced with everyone making an impact in the attack zone.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Freeport finally broke through a year ago and won the Class C state title. This season, the Falcons have moved up to Class B and while graduation claimed standout Kate Tracy, goalie Piper Williams and all-stars Liv Christensen and Skylar MacDonald, enough talent remains to suggest Freeport might be able to dethrone Greely in its new classification. It won’t come easily, however.

This year’s team will be sparked in the midfield by DiRusso and Levesque, who will both get opportunities in the draw circle. DiRusso scored 45 goals and had 14 assists last season, while Levesque scored 35 times while adding 17 assists. Proscia is another midfielder of note. She scored seven goals last season. Sophomore Elsa Klein could see time in the draw circle as the season progresses. Up top, Webber (9 goals, 2 assists) and White (8 goals, 4 assists) lead the way. They’re joined by senior Ava Stone, who saw limited action in 2023. Yilmaz anchors the defense. Replacing Williams in goal will be one of three players, as junior Hailly Curtis and sophomores Braelyn Boucher and Maddie Kryzak (the goalie on the field hockey state championship team) will all get an opportunity to seize the position.

The Falcons have taken that final step to the elite level and they want to taste glory again. Nothing will come easily this season with a tough schedule, bullseye and learning curve, but by June, Freeport will have what it takes to make another deep run.

OUTDOOR TRACK

Coach: Matthew Greear (10th year)

2023 results:

(Boys) 4th @ Class B state meet

(Girls) 2nd @ Class B state meet

Top returning athletes:

(Boys) Enoch Boudreau (Senior), Andrew Oshetski (Senior), Reece Perry (Senior), Will Spaulding (Senior), Teo Steverlynck-Horne (Senior), Conner Smith (Junior), Alex Gilbert (Sophomore), Brady Webber (Sophomore)

(Girls) Lucy Bourgeois (Senior), Taryn Curry (Senior), Kessa Benner (Junior), Esther Penney (Junior), Lucy Riggs (Junior), Lizalyn Boudreau (Sophomore), Lilah Hall (Sophomore), Lucy Huggett (Sophomore)

Coach’s comment: “We are fielding our largest team ever. We are hoping to compete and improve as the season goes along. Both teams have strong athletes and that will hopefully result in points at states. It is my expectation that we can compete and finish with the top teams in Class B.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Freeport had a fabulous outdoor campaign in 2023 and is hoping for more of the same this season with some familiar names leading the way.

After finishing runner-up at states a year ago, the best finish in program history, the girls’ squad lost high jump champion Avery Baker-Schlendering, but returns several other scorers who are primed to keep the Falcons near the top. Boudreau, Bourgeois, Curry, Hall and Riggs were all part of either the champion 4×100 or 4×400 relay team and all will play critical roles this spring. Bourgeois was the state runner-up in the 300 high hurdles and hopes to take the top spot this time. Freshman Claire Ramus adds depth in the hurdles. Boudreau (third in the 400 a year ago and Freeport’s Fall Athlete of the Year after playing an integral role on a first-time champion field hockey team), Curry and Riggs (eighth in the 200 in 2023) lead the way in the sprints. They’re joined by freshman Emma Graham. The distance contingent features Huggett (fifth in the mile, seventh in the 800), Hall (sixth in the 800 and sixth in the mile), Penney (eighth in the mile) and freshman Ella Oshetski. In the field events, Benner was third in the pole vault last season and hopes to move up. Graham and Ramus hope to make some noise in the jumps. This is a team that can do it all and another high finish is the likely end result.

On the boys’ side, while Henry Horne’s top-end points from a year ago will be missed, the Falcons do return Perry (the reigning pole vault champion), Gilbert (third in the mile) and Boudreau (fifth in the pole vault). Gilbert is joined in the distance races by Steverlynck-Horne (Freeport’s Winter Athlete of the Year after his brilliance as a Nordic skier), Smith and Spaulding. Webber is a top jumper and Oshetski will compete in the shot put. Freshman Ian Guzman could play a key role as well. The Falcons will once again be a force in the regular season and hope to be one of the last teams standing at states.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Coach: Danny Paradee (first year)

2023 record: 1-11 (no postseason)

Top returning players: Owen Rusiecki (Senior), Ian Smith (Senior), Teo Steverlynck-Horne (Senior)

Coach’s comment: “Our goal for the year is to be competitive in every match and improve our mental and physical toughness.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Freeport hopes to improve this season under Paradee, who played at Clark University.

The Falcons will be led by Steverlynck-Horne, who also competes in track in the spring. Steverlynck-Horne was a second-team league all-star a year ago. Rusiecki and Smith are other veterans. All three project to play singles. Sophomore Colby Lewis will be in the doubles mix.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Coach: John McFadden (second year)

2023 record: 1-11 (no postseason)

Top returning players: Brielle Hodgkin (Senior), Amanda Panciocco (Senior)

Coach’s comment: “I’m looking forward to the season. My main focus is to bring tennis back to Freeport High School.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Freeport looks to bounce back into contention this season with a solid lineup.

Panciocco, a multi-sport standout during her time in high school and a captain, projects to be in the first singles spot. Hodgkin, also a captain, will be at No. 2 singles and Soleil LeRiche will play third singles. The top doubles tandem projects to be newcomers Teagan Davenport and Stella Kryzak, while Siona Gruverman, Isabella West and Halle York were vying for a spot on second doubles when this issue went to press.

