This month marks the 23rd year recognizing April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month. This years’ theme is, “Building Connected Communities,” which shines a light on how working together as a community can build respectful and safe environments. Each one of us has to take the time to do our part, which is why I am supporting legislation to make the lives of those struggling within our community easier.

Sen. Jill Duson, D-Portland, has sponsored LD 566, “An Act to Provide Funding for Sexual Assault Services,” which was voted ought to pass as amended last year. It was authored with the intent that sexual assault advocates would receive a base salary of $45,000, which is still lower than the median livable wage across the state. This is increase in pay is meant to ensure there is an appropriate amount of advocates staffed and able to manage a 24/7 helpline as well as maintain statewide 24/7 accompaniments to hospitals to provide comfort, reassurance and support to victims who are experiencing the hardships which may accompany receiving a Sexual Assault Forensic Examination (SAFE).

My colleague in the House of Representatives, Rep. Valli Geiger, D-Rockland, has sponsored emergency legislation, LD 2129, “An Act to Establish a Statewide Forensic Examination Kit Tracking System and Conduct an Inventory of Existing Forensic Examination Kits in the Possession of Law Enforcement.” This piece of legislation aims to ensure all SAFE kits are stored by a law enforcement agency for 20 years regardless of whether the alleged offense was reported to a law enforcement agency or not. It also mandates that reported data encapsulating the scope of sexual assaults in Maine must also include anonymous kits entered into the database. This legislation is important for survivors, their families, and is necessary due to the individuality and sensitivity surrounding the circumstances in which someone would require a SAFE kit be done.

There is also legislation being finalized this session to protect serviced funded by the Victims of Crimes Act (VOCA). Historically, this funding has come from the federal government. That is no longer the case. The Legislature is working to ensure that the state can fill in this funding gap through LD 2084, sponsored by Sen. Carney, D-Cape Elizabeth. LD 2084, “An Act to Provide Funding for Essential Services for Victims of Crimes.” This will help Mainers from so many different walks of life, including providing support and advocacy to victims of sexual assault and their families.

These funds help maintain the 24/7 resources, victims’ advocates, who accompany victims to legal proceedings, and for child advocacy centers; these funds are used to ensure proper interviewing is utilized while gathering evidence to identify child sexual predators and hold them accountable.

All of this would complement legislation I passed last session, LD 1484, “Resolve, Regarding the Status of Federal Grant Applications or Money Secured for the Funding of a Sexual Assault Kit Tracking Pilot Program.” This legislation was the culmination of a conversation I had with my daughter. She told me about how current practices dealing with the aftermath of a sexual assault may create a lack of empathy and awareness on what survivors truly need to recover and heal.

This inventory system for test kits, complimented with Rep. Geiger’s legislation surrounding storage procedures for said kits, is a crucial step in not only proper documentation, but respecting the stories and validating the experiences of survivors across our state.

Some Mainers may reflect on a time sexual assault has impacted their lives. Whether experiencing it themselves, helping a family member or friend through the aftermath and reporting, or helping a family or friend who chose not to pursue strenuous process of reporting and physical evaluations.

Regardless of choices made after the fact, we as a state need to empower victims, ensuring their information is stored safely, and that it’s stored in a manner that allows them to access it whenever they may be ready. I am ready to continue fighting for the rights of victims, the rights of advocates, and the abilities for law enforcement to monitor these violent crimes effectively.

If you or a loved one have experienced sexual assault and are in need of help, please visit www.nsvrc.org/survivors or call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673. For more information on how to help, get involved, or general informational guidance on how to help a loved one, or yourself, through the aftermath of sexual violence, visit The Rape, Abuse, & Incest National Network (RAINN) at www.rainn.org.

Joseph Rafferty is a member of the Maine State Senate representing District 34, Berwick, Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, North Berwick and Wells. He can be reached at Joe.Rafferty@legislature.maine.gov or 207-287-1515. Sign up an email newsletter at mainesenate.org.

