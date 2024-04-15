BASEBALL

Coach: Derek Soule (24th year, 327-104-2 overall record, four state championships)

2023 record: 11-8 (Lost, 6-1, to Yarmouth in Class B South semifinals)

Top returning players: Sam Almy (Senior), Marky Axelsen (Senior), Jackson Leding (Senior), Ethan Robeck (Senior), Ryder Simpson (Senior), Zach Vanni (Senior), Liam Coull (Junior), Owen Piesik (Junior), Wes Piper (Junior), Wyatt Soucie (Junior), Keeler Vogt (Junior)

Pivotal games: April 24 YARMOUTH, April 29 @ Edward Little, May 3 FREEPORT, May 13 CAPE ELIZABETH, May 15 @ Yarmouth, May 17 @ Freeport, May 22 @ Cape Elizabeth

Coach’s comment: “We return a lot of experienced positional players and pitchers from a team that finished the 2023 season strong. We expect to be in the hunt in a very competitive and strong conference this spring.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Greely was up-and-down during the regular season a year ago, then hit its stride for a couple rounds in the playoffs. This season, the Rangers are equipped to post a better record and perhaps enjoy a even deeper postseason run.

Axelsen is a top returner. He’ll play third base and also pitch. Axelsen was a first-team All-Conference selection in both 2022 and 2023. Last year, Axelsen hit .426 with 25 hits, including eight doubles and a pair of home runs, and had 15 runs batted in and 20 runs scored. He’ll play next year at Bentley University in Massachusetts, but figures to wear out his share of pitchers before departing. Simpson is another reigning first-team all-star after hitting .375 with a team-high 18 RBI a year ago. Simpson is also a top pitcher. Last season, he went 3-2 with a 2.07 earned run average, as well as 46 strikeouts with only three bases on balls. Soucie is the other returning first-team all-star. Last year, Soucie, a standout catcher who also sees time at second base, hit .375 with 13 RBI and 20 runs scored. Almy will be an ace pitcher. He was a second-teamer last season after going 3-1 with a 1.20 ERA. Almy will play at Bowdoin College next year. Vogt (4-3, 1.66 ERA) is another top option on the mound. He was a second-team all-star as well in 2023. Other returners of note include Coull (utility), Leding (a standout defender in the outfield), Piesik (infield, outfield, catche4), Piper (infield, outfield), Robeck (.275, 9 RBI in 2023 as an outfielder, designated hitter) and Vanni (pitcher, second base, DH). Wait, there’s more. Freshman Kyle Soule, the nephew of coach Derek Soule, is the second-ranked freshman player in New England courtesy Prep Baseball Report New England. He’ll play short and see time on the mound. Sophomores Gehrig Donnelly (who has a great baseball name) and Ben Kyles made big impacts on the junior varsity team last spring and will contribute to varsity this season. Donnelly was JV Pitcher of the Year and will get a chance to throw some innings, while Kyles, a first baseman, was the JV Offensive MVP.

As always, Greely will have its hands full with traditional rivals Cape Elizabeth, Freeport and Yarmouth and will have some other challenges as the season progresses. The Rangers will shut down the opposition more often than not and should have no trouble scoring runs. If Greely can again save its best for the postseason, its season might not end until the regional final, or even the state game.

SOFTBALL

Coach: Danielle Cimino (second year)

2023 record: 6-11 (Lost, 12-2, in five-innings, to Leavitt in Class B South preliminary round)

Top returning players: Avery Butler (Senior), Haley Stewart (Senior), Fiona MacArthur (Junior), Katherine Wallace (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: April 24 YARMOUTH, April 25 LAKE REGION, April 29 @ Edward Little, May 3 FREEPORT, May 6 LAKE REGION, May 8 YORK, May 13 CAPE ELIZABETH, May 15 @ Yarmouth, May 22 @ Cape Elizabeth, May 24 POLAND, May 28 @ York

Coach’s comment: “The girls are excited to be back at it, hoping to continue building on last year and compete in every game.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Greely got to the playoffs last year in Cimino’s first season and this spring, the Rangers hope to post a winning record and stick around longer in the postseason.

Butler was a second-team league all-star in 2023 and will be the team’s top pitcher, as well as a hitter to contend with. Stewart returns at catcher. MacArthur is a top defender in the outfield. Wallace is a solid hitter who can play shortstop or third base.

Greely should show steady improvement over the course of the season and will fight hard every time it takes the field.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Coach: Mike Storey (12th year, 80-71 overall record)

2023 record: 7-9 (Lost, 12-4, to Brunswick in Class B state quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Sam Dudek (Senior), Finn McLean (Senior), Luca Bianchi (Junior), Alden Collins (Junior), Jude Cook (Junior), Asa Giffune (Junior), Matt Hutnak (Junior), Ben McCarron (Junior), Bez Mendelsohn (Junior), Angus Perry (Junior), Hayden Petrie (Junior)

Pivotal games: April 19 @ Messalonskee, April 23 @ Yarmouth, April 30 YORK, May 6 YARMOUTH, May 17 KENNEBUNK, May 24 CAPE ELIZABETH

Coach’s comment: “It’s a great group of athletes, but a lot of them have to learn lacrosse. They’re working hard. For us, it will be about steady growth through the season. I think we’ll be good by the end. We just have to build and develop.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: The Rangers are young, but show promise and by season’s end, could be ready to make a run at Class B supremacy. Greely opened Saturday with a confidence-building 6-5 win at North Yarmouth Academy and looks to build from there.

Look for Mendelsohn to have a breakthrough season, playing either midfield or attack. Storey feels he has the potential to become an all-time program great by the time all is said and done. Mendelsohn will have plenty of help scoring goals in the form of Bianchi and McLean on attack and Collins, Giffune, Perry and Petrie in the midfield. Senior Sean Allen is new to the midfield and will take faceoffs, as will McCarron. Freshman Colby Ross adds depth in the midfield. Defensively, Cook is joined by juniors Luca Cimino and Andrew Padgett (the quarterback of the Rangers’ state finalist football team). Hutnak is a longstick middle, as is junior Owen Stewart. Dudek returns in goal and he’ll be one of the best in the conference.

Greely isn’t the favorite in Class B, but the Rangers are looking to arrive ahead of schedule. The future is very bright for this program and the present might provide some fireworks as well.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Coach: Becca Koelker (11th year, 91-50 overall record, two state championships)

2023 record: 13-2 (Beat Brunswick, 14-2, to repeat as Class B state champions)

Top returning players: Kylie Crocker (Senior), Katie Dubbert (Senior), Maggie Jacobson (Senior), Asja Kelman (Senior), Jane Flynn (Junior), Kylie Lord (Junior)

Pivotal games: April 16 KENNEBUNK, April 19 @ Freeport, April 25 YORK, April 27 WAYNFLETE, April 30 @ Falmouth, May 2 @ Cape Elizabeth, May 10 YARMOUTH, May 15 NYA, May 22 @ York, May 29 YARMOUTH

Coach’s comment: “Our goal is to return to the state championship game, though we will face the challenge of the addition of Freeport to Class B as well as filling the roles left by our large senior class from 2023. To maintain the success of recent years, we will need significant contributions from our younger team members. We anticipate a lot of growth this season and hope to be a different team come playoff time.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Last year’s championship squad might have been the finest in program annals and the bar has been set extremely high going forward. Greely had to say goodbye to goalie Addyson Babcock and standouts Rachel Goldburg, Allie Read and Charlotte Taylor, but there’s no shortage of talent returning and hoping to lead the Rangers back to the pinnacle.

Kelman was a first-team league all-star in 2023 after scoring 45 goals and adding 12 assists. Kelman, an attack, who excels in big-game situations regardless of the season, also had 30 draw controls, 20 caused turnovers and 19 ground balls last year. Look for her to dazzle in her final high school campaign. Flynn (12 goals, 4 assists) and Lord (10 goals, 11 assists) are other top scoring threats. Senior Eva Williams, who missed the 2023 season with a knee injury, is back with a vengeance and will be a force in the midfield. Williams, who had 27 goals, 14 assists, 62 draw controls, 37 ground balls and 16 turnovers as a sophomore, will take draws and generally make life miserable for the opposition. Defensively, Crocker (19 caused turnovers, 17 ground balls last season), Dubbert (35 ground balls, 12 caused turnovers) and Jacobson (13 ground balls, 7 caused turnovers) are top defenders who will play pivotal roles this spring helping break in a new goalie, which will be either senior Whitney Bond or junior Mya Vickerson.

The Rangers face a gauntlet out of the gate, starting with a three-time reigning Class A champion Kennebunk squad currently riding a 50-game win streak, followed by a date with Freeport, the defending Class C champion who is possibly Greely’s biggest challenge in Class B this spring. The Rangers will face some bumps in the road, but along with possibly handing Koelker a landmark win along the way, look for this squad to be involved in the season’s biggest games once again come June.

OUTDOOR TRACK

Coach: David Dowling (fifth year)

2023 results:

(Boys) 3rd @ Class B state meet

(Girls) 3rd @ Class B state meet

Top returning athletes:

(Boys) Charles Anania (Senior), Jonah Guibord (Senior), Sam Kim (Senior), Tommy Leggat-Barr (Senior), Gaelen Lucey (Senior), Charles Palmlund (Senior), Sam Anania (Junior), Liam Coull (Junior), Tait Harvey (Junior), Liam Magoon (Junior), Alex Mendoza (Junior), Owen Partridge (Junior)

(Girls) Marinna Emery (Senior), Abby Jacobson (Senior), Jackie Franklin (Junior), Abbie Lennox (Junior), Rowan Barry (Sophomore), Emma Stein (Sophomore)

Coach’s comment: “The boys return all their scorers from the championship indoor track team and hope to stay among the top three teams. The girls hope to be among the top teams this season after finishing third in outdoors last year and second in indoor track this past season.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Greely was excellent last spring outdoors and hopes to carry over some terrific results from the recently concluded indoor season. Both teams will be heard from throughout.

The boys’ squad just won an indoor state championship and return Guibord (Greely’s Winter Athlete of the Year), who was runner-up in the 300 hurdles and third in the 110 hurdles last spring. Guibord hopes to finish first in those events this season. He’s joined in the hurdles by Charlie Anania (seventh in the 300 hurdles a year ago). Top sprinters include Partridge (sixth in the 400 last season), Kim, Lucey and Palmlund. Top distance threats include Coull (sixth in the mile in 2023), Harvey and junior Connor Skillin. Leggat-Barr hopes to score in the racewalk. In the field events, Charlie Anania (fourth in the javelin), Magoon (fourth in the pole vault), Mendoza (sixth in the triple jump, eighth in the high jump) and Sam Anania (seventh in the pole vault) are top returners. Lucey hopes to score in the jumps. The Rangers are battling Freeport, Yarmouth and York for conference supremacy, but when all is said and done, there might not be a better collection of talent than what Greely boasts.

On the girls’ side, Lia Traficonte’s points will be missed at the big meets, but the cupboard is far from bare. Jacobson (seventh in the 100 last year) is the top returning sprinter. Franklin and sophomore Lillian Pierce also hope to score in the short races. Franklin (seventh in the in the 300 hurdles a year ago) and freshman Tori Zandan will be threats in the hurdles. The distance contingent features Barry (fourth in the mile and fourth in the two-mile last season), Lennox, Stein (eighth in the 800 in 2023) and sophomore Samantha Santerre. On the field side, Emery is a top pole vaulter (she was fourth last season). Zandan will compete in the jumps. The Rangers hope to hold off Freeport and York for top honors in the regular season and at the conference championship meet. Greely should fare well at states as well.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Coach: Tom Hurley (fifth year)

2023 record: 6-7 (Lost, 3-2, to Medomak Valley in Class B South quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Logan Guay (Senior), Charlie Palmlund (Senior), Charles Segal (Senior)

Coach’s comment: “We return our top seven players from last year. Our depth should allow us to be competitive for all five individual matches against each of our opponents this season. We will look to find a way to win at least three of the five each match, qualify for the playoffs and make a run. We are looking forward to a fun season of competitive tennis.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: After coming back to the pack in 2023, the Rangers are primed to return to the upper echelon in Class B South this season.

Segal was a first-team league all-star in 2023 and will be a top singles player in the region. Guay was a second-team selection. He and Palmlund round out the singles spots. Returning at doubles are seniors Landon Jones and Willie Young. They’re joined by senior Tommy Leggat-Barr, who played as a freshman before missing the past two seasons due to running track. Junior Joshua Justice and sophomores Charlie Devine and Silas Dostilio are also in the mix. Sophomore Saihaj Kohli hopes to step in and make an impact as well.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Coach: Mark Ouellette (fourth year, one state championship)

2023 record: 16-0 (Beat Foxcroft Academy, 5-0, to win Class B state title)

Top returning players: Emma Lindsey (Senior), Natalie Olsen (Senior), Gracelyn Pearce (Senior), Amara Quimby (Senior), Isobel Wright (Junior)

Coach’s comment: “We’ll be competitive but not elite this year based on preliminary practices.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Greely was sensational a year ago, winning the title in unblemished fashion. The Rangers did have to part with all-stars Anne Alfaro, Becca Carlson, Chloe Pierce and Ruth Weeks, but will remain a top contender regardless.

This spring, Greely is led by Lindsay and Wright, who were first-team all-stars in 2023. Quimby was a doubles all-star and could move up to singles this season. Olsen and Pearce also have experience and will play key roles. Sophomore Anna Hendry and freshmen Ava Jackson and Maddy Lowery provide depth.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net.

