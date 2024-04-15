(Ed. Note: No information was provided for the outdoor track team)

BASEBALL (co-op with Waynflete)

Coach: Paul Grazia (10th year, 57-80 overall record)

2023 record: 14-4 (Lost, 4-3 (8 innings), to Sacopee Valley in Class C South semifinals)

Top returning players: Cole Lambert (Senior), Matthew Powers (Senior), Caden Violette (Senior), Nico Herrera (Junior), Dylan Kullman (Junior)

Pivotal games: April 22 OOB, May 1 SACOPEE VALLEY, May 6th @ Richmond, May 15 @ Old Orchard Beach, May 22 SACOPEE VALLEY

Coach’s comments: “We had a strong 2023 season and we’re excited to continue to build into 2024. We graduated eight seniors last year, but are fortunate to have another strong senior class this year led by Cole, Caden and Matthew. They will be looked upon to guide and support a talented group of underclassmen and I am confident that through their leadership, we will continue to build, grow and compete in the playoffs again. As always, pitching and defense will be a focus of our team. It will be exciting to continue to see how the team develops throughout the year as players take on new roles, compete and challenge themselves everyday. Consistency on offense and defense will be key for us. Our schedule is tough and all the teams in our conference are competitive, but I believe that we have the depth and ability to compete for another playoff spot.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Waynflete/NYA is coming off its best season as a co-op, a campaign that saw the squad fall agonizingly short of a regional final berth. While Waynflete/NYA has lost some key players to graduation, including first-team league all-stars Tanner Anctil, Cal Nice, Cooper St. Hilaire and Daxton St. Hilaire and second-team all-star Jack Byrne, the cupboard is far from bare, so look for this team to remain a contender in Class C South.

This year’s pitching staff is led by Lambert, an all-star last season after going 6-1 with a 1.73 earned run average on the mound and posting a .292 average at the plate. Herrera, Kullman, juniors Jackson Hildreth and Abie Waisman and sophomore Gus King will also see time on the mound. Powers and Violette are other key veterans who can get the job done with the bat. Waynflete/NYA is bolstered by the addition of freshmen Owen Beaumont, Camden Gardiner, Kellen Gardiner and Cael Woelflein.

Waynflete/NYA had established itself as a formidable foe and it will get every opponent’s best. It might take some time for this group to hit its stride, but another winning season and playoff run are distinctly possible.

SOFTBALL

Coach: Ricky Doyon (third year, 27-11 overall record, one state championship)

2023 record: 18-1 (Beat Machias, 7-1, to win Class D state title)

Top returning players: Kailyn McIntyre (Senior), Lily Rawnsley (Senior), Hayden Wienckowski (Senior), Sadie Morgan (Junior), Cami Casserly (Sophomore), Jordan Nash (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: April 19 @ St. Dom’s, April 24 @ Gray-New Gloucester, May 1 @ Sacopee Valley, May 6 @ Richmond, May 13 ST. DOM’S, May 17 FREEPORT, May 22 SACOPEE VALLEY

Coach’s comments: “We hope to have another successful season. As we were last season, we will be aggressive on the basepaths and make our opponents make the plays. Now that the girls were able to win the championship in 2023, we will no longer be able to fly under the radar. We lost two players to graduation, who will be hard to replace, but we will return the rest of that championship team. We have added some strong freshmen and a key senior pitcher. We are going into the season with the notion that this is a whole new season and we will have to work hard and support each other. We will need things to bounce our way if we want a chance at making it far into the playoffs. The first step is to have a good regular season, which will give us an opportunity to make the postseason. We will see what we can do from there.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: NYA enjoyed a fairy tale story a year ago, returning to varsity play, then rolling all the way to a first-ever state title. Plenty of talent returns and while the Panthers will be wearing the bullseye, they’re primed for the challenge and are hungry to repeat.

Every champion needs an ace pitcher and NYA has one in Rawnsley, who was sensational in 2023, going 17-1 with a a 1.19 earned run average and 103 strikeouts. Rawnsley, who was named the Western Maine Conference’s Class C/D Player of the Year and a league all-star, has some pop in her bat too, as last season she hit .500 with 29 hits, including three home runs, and 32 runs batted in. Senior Haley Hagerty, who played as a freshman before spending the past two years playing tennis, returns to the Panthers and is a strong second option on the hill. Nash will also see time in the circle. NYA has a deep and potent lineup which includes Casserly (a league all-star after hitting .410 with 25 hits and only one strikeout), McIntyre (.415, 22 hits, 18 stolen bases), Morgan (.367, 18 hits, 18 RBI), Nash (an all-star after hitting .483 with 29 hits, including two home runs, and 29 RBI) and Wienckowski (an all-star after hitting .534 with 31 hits, 17 RBI and 14 steals). Freshmen Aurora Blier, Mia Desgrosseilliers and Maeve Leive are new to the team and provide depth.

The Panthers won’t sneak up on anyone this year and the schedule is more daunting this time around, but they’re primed for the challenge. Even if NYA doesn’t boast as many wins as a year ago, it will be battle-tested for the playoffs. This group knows how to win when it matters. Don’t be surprised if a repeat title is the end result.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Coach: Peter Gerrity (eighth year, 51-51 overall record)

2023 record: 11-6 (Lost, 14-6, to Waynflete in Class C state final)

Top returning players: Ethan Brochu (Senior), Caleb King (Senior), Nate Oney (Senior), Liam Street (Senior), Zach Leinwand (Junior), Hugo Daniel (Sophomore), Gavin Thomas (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: April 30 FREEPORT, May 10 @ Waynflete, May 15 WELLS, May 18 @ South Portland, May 21 YORK, May 24 @ Yarmouth, May 29 @ Freeport

Coach’s comment: “Like last year, our schedule is great. Like every year, our goal is to compete for a state championship. We’re hungry and the team is working hard to get better every day through June 14th.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: NYA got back to the Class C state final last season but again had no answer for rival/nemesis Waynflete, this time going down to defeat in decisive fashion. This spring, the Panthers are eyeing the championship again and despite graduating 2023 Spring Athlete of the Year Brayden Warde, along with all-stars Jack Curtis, Seamus Rohde, Wyatt Thomas and Alex Wignall, they have the pieces in place to achieve their goal.

This year’s team will be led on offense by Leinwand, who had 43 goals and eight assists last season. He’ll lead the way along with Brochu (2 goals, 2 assists), Daniel (2 goals, 1 assist), Oney (4 goals, 4 assists), Street (7 goals, 2 assists) and Gavin Thomas (17 goals, 8 assists). Senior Nick Pelletier, who was oh-so-close to being the hero of the 2022 state final, is back after missing last season and he’ll play a key role on offense, as will sophomore Jack Bathe. Juniors Theo Fahlgren and Timmy Taylor are playing longstick middie. Faceoffs will be taken by junior Oliver Li, sophomore Henry Jackson or freshman Deagan Nadeau. King is a top returning defender. He’s joined by junior Cayne Leive and sophomore Curtis Brown. Sophomore Harry Seely is primed to move into the starting goalie role, replacing Curtis. He was the JV goalie last year. Junior Braydon Fitch could also see time between the pipes.

It all adds up to a formidable team. NYA, which dropped its opener Saturday, 6-5, to Class B contender Greely, knows what it takes to get to a state final. Now, the Panthers just have to finish the job. There is no lack of hunger or talent and that should carry this group a long way.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Coach: Molly Moss-Stokes (third year, 22-11 overall record, one state title)

2023 record: 11-6 (Lost, 9-7, to Freeport in Class C state final)

Top returning players: Lauryn Casey (Senior), Lyla Casey (Junior), Gwen Curran (Junior), Nell Rohde (Junior)

Pivotal games: April 27 @ Freeport, May 2 WAYNFLETE, May 15 @ Greely, May 21 @ Wells, May 24 @ York, May 29 FREEPORT

Coach’s comment: “We’re looking forward to a season where a lot of new faces are stepping up to the plate after graduating all but four starters. It’s definitely a year where we’re working with a new dynamic and building up. The players are taking the challenge head-on and are doing a great job.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: After winning a surprise state championship in 2022, NYA got back to the big game a year ago but fell just short in its repeat bid. Graduation has taken its toll over the past couple season and there are a lot of question marks as a new year dawns, but rest assured that by June, the Panthers will be a difficult foe.

Lyla Casey was a first-team league all-star in 2023. She’s a top midfielder who takes draws. Lauryn Casey, an honorable mention all-star a year ago, and Curran are other midfielders of note. Sophomore Ava Wilkinson will score her share of goals and will also take draws. Rohde paces the defense. Junior Salin Bachor steps into the goalie spot.

NYA opened with a 12-4 home loss to Cape Elizabeth Friday, despite two goals from Wilkinson and 11 saves from Bachor. The wins will come and the Panthers have what it takes to advance deep in the postseason yet again.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Coach: Tim Hebert (second year)

2023 record: 4-8 (no postseason)

Top returning players: Finlay Gepfert (Senior), Jack Hebert (Junior)

Coach’s comment: “We have a combination of returning players mixed with some young blood that should make us an underdog to look out for. We have a solid group of tennis players this year that will compete for every point. Expect us to be stronger this year than last with more to come in the years ahead.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: NYA missed out on the postseason last spring, but should return this time around and could turn some heads.

This year’s squad returns Hebert, who will play first singles, and Gepfert, who will be in the No. 2 singles spot. Freshman Liam O’Shea projects to play third singles. Junior Eamon Tansey and freshman Sawyer Hebert will play first doubles. Junior Jan Meyer and sophomore Marat Nazarchuk make up the second doubles tandem.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Coach: Emma Holloway (second year)

2023 record: 6-8 (Lost, 5-0, to Maranacook in Class C South semifinals)

Top returning players: Sasha Schutz (Senior), Athena Gee (Junior), Greta Tod (Junior)

Coach’s comment: “We’re looking forward to another dynamic season and roster. Our current ladder highlights the hard work and dedication from all of last year’s players as well as the determination and enthusiasm of our new players. We’re looking forward to keeping up that effort and enthusiasm. We want our team to be cohesive and supportive, proud of their teammates and school and foster a love of tennis and healthy habits. We are also excited to put forth a competitive lineup.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: NYA won a playoff match last spring and this season, the Panthers are looking to make even more noise in the playoffs.

NYA features Tod at first singles and Gee in the number two singles spot. Freshman Ivy Hach projects to be in the third singles position. Schutz is another veteran who will play first doubles. Freshman Eleanor Zuiches will figure into the doubles mix.

