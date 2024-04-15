BASEBALL

Coach: Kevin Winship (second year)

2023 record: 2-14 (no postseason)

Top returning players: Cam Allen (Senior), Reegan Buck (Senior), Hunter Temple (Senior), Lucas Milliken (Junior), Jacob Johnson (Sophomore), Joe Mancini (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: April 19 @ Marshwood, April 30 @ South Portland, May 14 FALMOUTH, May 18 CHEVERUS, May 20 @ Gorham, May 25 @ Scarborough, May 28 THORNTON ACADEMY

Coach’s comment: “We’ve lost 34 players to graduation the past three years. That’s decimated our program, but we’re working hard. We’re building back up. We have good core players and our younger guys are fighting for spots. We’ll have to manufacture runs like a lot of teams. This year, there’s a few top teams and a big group of us in the middle. We can beat anyone on a given day. We want to build off last year and win the close games this season. If we can get in the playoffs, you never know.”

Advertisement

The Forecaster’s forecast: Portland just missed out on the postseason a year ago for the first time in a non-COVID season since 2012 and that was likely an aberration. This year’s squad is poised to bounce back, possibly with a vengeance.

Buck was an honorable mention all-star and a member of the All-Defensive team last season and is now fully recovered from a broken collarbone which derailed his fine football campaign. He’s poised to be a top outfielder and hitter. Buck (who hit .260 a year ago with 12 runs scored and 11 stolen bases) will see some time on the mound as well. Allen, Milliken, Johnson, Mancini and freshman Bailey Jordan are other top arms. Milliken will spend most of his time behind the plate. Johnson will also catch. On the infield, Allen, Johnson, juniors Conner Daniels, Jacob Tidd and Brody Viola and sophomore Lucas LeGage will all be called upon to play key roles. Buck is joined in the outfield by his football teammate, Temple, and Mancini.

This is a proud program and last year’s shortcoming didn’t sit well. Buck is raring to get back to action after his injury and his teammates are eager to show what they can do. Look for the Bulldogs to return to contention, make the playoffs and be a dangerous foe once they get there.

SOFTBALL

Coach: Jason McLeod (third year, 14-20 overall record)

2023 record: 3-13 (no postseason)

Advertisement

Top returning players: Sadie Armstrong (Senior), Hannah Hawkes (Senior), Ainsley McCrum (Senior), Kaitlin Vigue (Senior), Erin Winship (Senior), Ruby Chase (Junior), Hadleigh McPartlan (Junior)

Pivotal games: April 18 BIDDEFORD, April 24 @ Gorham, May 1 @ Windham, May 6 @ South Portland, May 8 SCARBOROUGH, May 15 @ Cheverus, May 24 THORNTON ACADEMY

Coach’s comment: “We have 11 players returning from the 12 players we had on varsity last season. Our hope is that we continue to get better each day, work hard as a team, play our best softball when it counts the most and have a lot of fun. We want to limit the key defensive errors and play within our means. There were times last season when a big inning by our opponent hurt an otherwise steady performance by our squad. Our team chemistry is off the charts and it’s the primary reason why the coaching staff came back this season. We all work well with each other. For a team that went 3-13 last season, we all stuck together, remained positive, but want to vastly improve this season. We have six seniors who want to be able to draw as many positives from their experiences playing for the program and go as far as they possibly can in the playoffs.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Portland was more competitive last year than its record would suggest, losing five games by a single run, including each of the last four, and a quantum leap up the standings this spring isn’t out of the equation.

The Bulldogs are led by Armstrong, who will play next year at Division I Longwood University in Virginia. After recovering from a shoulder injury, she’ll be the team’s top pitcher and she also wields a powerful bat. Last year, Armstrong, a first-team league all-star, hit .468 with seven doubles and three home runs. Hawkes, another first-team all-star in 2023, is another key returner. She’ll play second base or shortstop and is the team’s leadoff hitter (.462 last season). Chase is a three-year starter and was an honorable mention all-star a year ago. She’ll be at shortstop or third. She hit .438 last year and will come up with timely hits. McCrum plays first and will see some time on the mound as well. McCrum, another honorable mention all-star last year, can also handle the bat (.420). McPartlan is the catcher. She can also swing it (.304). Vigue (seven stolen bases in 2023) and Winship are top outfielders. Three newcomers will help the cause. Junior Leanne French is a utility player. Sophomore Millie Keiter is a clutch hitter. Sophomore Lily McCullum will play third base and can also pitch.

Portland has the ability to compete with everyone. Armstrong’s arm will keep the opposition at bay and her bat, along with those of many teammates, will produce a lot of runs. Look for the Bulldogs to make a run at a winning record and if all goes well, even host a playoff game. This will be a fun team to watch in the weeks to come.

Advertisement

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Coach: Mike DiFusco (11th year, 63-69 overall record)

2023 record: 7-8 (Lost, 15-5, to Noble in Class A state preliminary round)

Top returning players: Ben Medd (Senior), Matt Frost (Junior), Louis Thurston (Junior), Jonah Bryand (Sophomore), Andy Marvin (Sophomore), Alex McKusick (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: April 24 @ Marshwood, May 6 SCARBOROUGH, May 28 KENNEBUNK, May 30 @ Cheverus

Coach’s comment: “We are young and inexperienced, but we’ve got talent all over the field that we’re going to keep building up and building around.”

Advertisement

The Forecaster’s forecast: Portland is coming off another playoff trip, its fifth in a row, and is hopeful of being a contender yet again this spring.

The Bulldogs are led on attack by Marvin (an honorable mention all-star in 2023) and Thurston. Bryand (who takes faceoffs) and Frost are top midfielders. Medd (a longstick middie) and McKusick look to hold the opposition at bay in front of sophomore Reeve Grenier-DiDonato, who was the backup goalie last season and steps into the starting role this year.

Portland has a manageable schedule and has an opportunity to gain some early confidence. If the Bulldogs enjoy some quick success, a memorable campaign could be in store.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Coach: Beth Broderick (seventh year, 42-41 overall record)

2023 record: 9-6 (Lost, 11-10, to Cheverus in Class A state preliminary round)

Advertisement

Top returning players: Kyla Derrig (Senior), Gabby Harrigan (Senior), Phoebe Knoll (Senior), Leah Sigfridson (Senior), Lucy Susen (Senior), Eve Pysher (Junior), Sydney Trefethen (Junior), Ava Christensen (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: April 16 @ Waynflete, April 26 KENNEBUNK, April 30 @ Thornton Academy, May 9 WINDHAM, May 14 @ South Portland, May 17 @ Cheverus, May 30 DEERING

Coach’s comment: “There’s lots of new faces in the starting lineup this year. We’re hoping to build a deep bench and a well-rounded squad that can contribute in lots of ways. It’s a competitive league and we are fortunate to have a challenging schedule, so I think we’ll have lots of opportunities to grow our game and, if we earn the privilege of playing in June, we could be in great shape to make a postseason run.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Portland has been a consistent contender under Broderick and the pieces are in place to do big things again. The Bulldogs dropped an 11-10 triple-overtime heartbreaker to visiting Scarborough in last week’s opener, but the wins will come.

Knoll was a first-team league all-star in 2023 and will be a top midfielder this season, along with Sigfridson (an All-Rookie team selection a year ago) and Harrigan. Up top, look for Christensen and Susen, along with junior Nancy Huynh and freshman Sophie Knoll to be scoring threats. On defense, Derrig, Pysher and Trefethen are veteran defenders. They’re joined by Caitlin Rhode. Sophomore Kristen Mailloux, last year’s backup, will be in goal.

Portland does have some key players to replace, but this squad will put it together as the season progresses and will be a dangerous foe when it matters most.

Advertisement

OUTDOOR TRACK

Boys’ Coach: Mony Hang (fourth year)

Girls’ Coach: Frank Myatt (third year)

2023 results:

(Boys): 8th @ Class A state meet

(Girls): 3rd @ Class A state meet

Top returning athletes:

Advertisement

(Boys) Nathan Blades (Senior), Elias Coleman (Senior), Myles Hang (Senior), Max Kierstead (Senior), Benjamin Prestes (Senior)

(Girls) Iman Alaari (Senior), Inas Alaari (Senior), Ava Chadbourne (Junior), Anneliese Collin (Junior), Maia Endicott (Junior), Samantha Moore (Junior), Adong Vincent (Junior), Alice Anderson (Sophomore), Ella Vinkemulder (Sophomore)

Coach Hang’s comment: “Coming off a solid indoor season, we’re looking to finish outdoors with a bang. Graduating five of the best runners in the state is going to hurt the program, but we have some very talented young runners ready to step up. If we stay healthy, we have a good chance of bringing home the state championship trophy.”

Coach Myatt’s comment: “We should be in relatively good shape. We’re very distance-heavy. We hope to cover everything, but we need more depth in the field events. We need to develop in our weaker areas to take the next step, but we hope to be in the conversation as a top contender when all is said and done.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Portland’s outdoor program hopes to cap a memorable and triumphant school year with more success this spring and both squads have what it takes to excel.

The girls had a terrific season a year ago and once again are led by Moore, who won the 800 and the mile and placed third in the two-mile at last spring’s state meet. She’s going to be the state’s premier distance standout again and will score a ton of points in the weeks to come. Anderson, Chadbourne (eighth in the two-mile last season), Endicott and Vinkemulder are other veterans in the longer races. They’re joined by freshman Kate Morrison. Inas Alaari, Vincent and freshman Soleil Alaari will be top threats in the sprints. Collin (third in the 300 hurdles last season), Iman Alaari and freshman Maizie Chalmers hope to score in the hurdles. The Bulldogs have potential scorers in the field events too. Collin is the reigning state champion in the high jump. Iman Alaari, Inas Alaari (sixth in the high jump in 2023), Soleil Alaari and Chalmers add depth in the jumps. Vincent and junior Elizabeth Pete are top throwers. Collin will compete in the pole vault (she was third last year). The Bulldogs have every reason to believe they’ll be among the top teams in the league and the state. Again.

Advertisement

On the boys’ side, Blades (fourth in the mile, fifth in the 800 last season) and Prestes (fourth in the 800) are top returners in the distance events. They’re joined by Coleman and senior Asa Winter. Look for Liam Alexander, Owen Blades, Charles Jacques and Aran Johnson to provide depth in the longer races. Hang (runner-up in the 110 hurdles in 2023) hopes for the top spot this time around. Senior Logan Watson and newcomer Barrett Chalmers are other hurdlers to watch. In the sprints, Kierstead, seniors Josh Gribbin and Gabriel Winch, sophomore Cordell Jones (the football and basketball standout) and newcomers Ben M’Bongo and Azia Mohmaed are also in the mix. On the field side, Hang is a top thrower. Portland should be strong in the jumps as well behind Jones, Junior Antonio and Griffin Lavertu. The Bulldogs have what it takes to be one of the last teams standing when it matters most.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Coach: Xavier Claret (first year)

2023 record: 9-4 (Lost, 3-2, to Scarborough in Class A South quarterfinals)

Top returning players: George Ayer (Senior), Ford Myers (Senior), Kieran Sullivan (Senior), William Guerin (Junior), Oscar Wolff (Junior)

Coach’s comment: “My goal is to provide the best tennis experience to these young athletes through the right combination of practice and competition which will be dependent on their particular ability level. As a team, they all share Portland High School’s values with no exception: effort, respect, responsibility, teamwork and sportsmanship.”

Advertisement

The Forecaster’s forecast: Portland is coming off another solid season and looks to remain a Class A South contender this year under a new coach. Claret is a longtime tennis player and coach. He inherits a team eager to show what it can do.

Guerin was a second-team league all-star last season. Ayer, Myers, Sullivan and Wolff are other veterans. Sophomores Matthew Baltes, Emmett Fay-LeBlanc, Rendle Fertig, Liam Langan and Henry Moore and freshman Jackson Kimball were all vying for spots in the rotation at press time.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Coach: Karen Phillips (first year)

2023 record: 1-11 (no postseason)

Top returning players: Ema Nicholas (Senior), Adelaide Healy (Junior), Rosa Slack (Junior), Charlotte Bushell (Sophomore), Lucy Drew (Sophomore), Sadie Johnson (Sophomore), Evelyn Jones (Sophomore), Adrianna Smith (Sophomore), Harper Tenenbaum (Sophomore)

Coach’s comment: “We hope to foster a collaborative, competitive and positive experience for everyone on the team. As well, we would like to help build confidence and provide knowledge that will aid in skill-building and enrich a lifelong love of the sport.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Portland’s girls’ squad also has a new coach this season in Phillips, a longtime player from the Brunswick area. She takes over a team that has plenty of promise.

Nicholas is a veteran leader as a senior. Bushell, Drew, Healy, Johnson, Jones, Slack, Smith and Tenenbaum also have varying degrees of experience and were looking for spots on the ladder at press time. Sophomore Emma Walsh and freshmen Kayla Droge and Ellie Smith are newcomers of note who provide depth.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: