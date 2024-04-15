More than 40 hard ciders from at least 15 makers will be available to sample May 12 at CiderFeast in Portland.

Tickets are $35 for the 21-plus event happening from noon to 3 p.m. at Oxbow Blending & Bottling at 49 Washington Ave. Purchase them at ciderfeasthq.com.

Along with samples, tickets include a souvenir tasting glass and swag bag. Food, including Belgian fries from Duckfat Frites Shack, will be available for purchase. Oxbow’s bar will be open for full glass purchases of some of the cider offerings, and there will be live music all afternoon.

There’s also an after-party next door at Anoche Cider & Spirits at 43 Washington Ave. with additional food and beverages.

Some of the ciders you can try during CiderFeast include ones from Absolem Cider Co., Rocky Ground Cider, Aprés and Freedom’s Edge Cider.

Order Boston-based artist Mark Reusch’s special edition CiderFeast Portland T-shirt in advance for $15 or buy it at the event for $20.

