It’s April and the postseason looms for the 76ers, which really only means one thing in Philadelphia: Joel Embiid is dealing with some kind of affliction.

One of the greats in the game, Embiid has accomplished just about all there is to do in the NBA. He’s an MVP. A two-time scoring champion. A seven-time All-Star. This season, Embiid even scored 70 points in one game.

Yes, Embiid’s season-accomplishments have made him worthy of max contracts and Olympic teams and all the other spoils that go with blossoming into one of the most must-watch players in the NBA.

But it’s playoff time once more and that’s the season when things get dicey for Embiid. The 7-footer has played through injuries since the day he was drafted and it’s more of the same this season. He tweaked his surgically repaired left knee last week, and while Coach Nick Nurse expected his big man to go Wednesday night in the play-in game against Miami, there’s never a guarantee Embiid will be structurally sound enough to withstand a grinding postseason run. His availability – rather, lack of it – is the most substantial reason the 76ers have failed to advance beyond the second round in the Eastern Conference playoffs in his seven full seasons in the NBA.

Yeah, but what about all those old adages about “next man up” or how a team is “more than one person” that are supposed to highlight that success and failure go beyond one player?

Forget it, Philly.

The 76ers finished 31-8 this season with Embiid – about a 65-win pace – and a woeful 16-27 without him.

As Embiid goes, so go the Sixers.

“Every chance that I can be out there,” Embiid said earlier this month, “I’m going to take it.”

The chance to go deep in the playoffs is tight for Embiid and his teammates.

The Sixers need to beat Jimmy Butler and the Heat to actually make the playoffs, where they’d earn the No. 7 seed and play the New York Knicks in the first round. If the Sixers lose, they must win the next play-in game on Friday to clinch the No. 8 seed in the playoffs and play No. 1 Boston.

Lose both and Philly’s season is over.

RETIREMENT: Blake Griffin announced his retirement after a 14-year career that included six All-Star selections, Rookie of the Year honors and a dunk contest victory.

Griffin said in a social media post that he’s “thankful for every single moment” of his career. He was the No. 1 overall pick by the Los Angeles Clippers out of Oklahoma in 2009. He missed his first season with a knee injury, but rebounded to earn Rookie of the Year honors in 2011, when he won the All-Star Game dunk contest.

Alongside Chris Paul and DeAndre Jordan, Griffin’s high-flying plays rejuvenated the Clippers franchise and earned it the nickname “Lob City.” He was traded to the Detroit Pistons during the 2018 season as his ability to soar dwindled and injuries piled up.

Griffin was able to reinvent his game in Detroit with a reliable 3-point shot and was selected for his sixth All-Star Game in the 2018-19 season. He averaged 24.5 points and 7.5 rebounds that season.

Griffin, 35, also had stints in Brooklyn and Boston. He did not play in the 2023-24 season.

He averaged 19.0 points and 8.0 rebounds in his career. He finished third in MVP voting behind Kevin Durant and LeBron James in the 2013-14 season.

SUNS: Phoenix and guard Grayson Allen have finalized a multi-year deal that will keep him with the franchise following the best season of his NBA career.

The deal is worth $70 million over four seasons, according to ESPN.

Allen, 28, averaged a career-high 13.5 points per game while leading the NBA with a 46.1% percentage from 3-point range. He was one of the team’s few consistent players, providing constant floor spacing and long-range shooting while All-Stars Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal found their footing.

