Andy Marvin scored eight goals and Matt Frost had four and two assists as Portland opened its boys’ lacrosse season with a 15-2 win over Biddeford on Tuesday at Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland.

Louis Thurston added two goals and two assists and Walter Hettenbach had a goal and four assists for Portland.

Biddeford is 0-2.

BONNY EAGLE 18, CHEVERUS 4: Connor Krunkkala had seven goals and three assists, Lucas Laforest added three goals and four assists and Ben Breton had three goals as the Scots (1-0) cruised past the Stags (1-1) in Portland.

Mason Leblanc made eight saves for Bonny Eagle.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Advertisement

WINDHAM 20, OXFORD HILLS 6: Abby Trainor scored seven goals and Grace Joly added six, powering the Eagles (2-0) over the Vikings (1-1) in Windham.

Neve Ledbetter added two goals and an assist, and Marlie Ennis scored twice for Windham. Emma Ammons, Mady Donnelly and Lauren Jordan each had one goal.

Gracie Hart led Oxford Hills with three goals. Mallory Kennaugh, Ellie Winslow and Sage Winslow scored one goal apiece.

WAYNFLETE 18, PORTLAND 6: Lydia Birknes and Sasha Melnick led the Flyers (2-0) with five goals each as they topped the Bulldogs (1-1) at the Waynflete Sports Complex in Portland.

Tilsely Kelly added three goals for Waynflete and Morgan Earls and Chloe Marblestone both had two. Becca Goode chipped in one goal.

Phoebe Knoll led Portland with five goals and Gianna Smith scored once.

Advertisement

BASEBALL

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 7, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 0: Ethan Lord pitched six innings, allowing one hit, striking out 10 and walking five to earn the season-opening win over the Patriots in Gray.

Alex Allain doubled and tripled for Fryeburg. Noah Day also hit a triple, and Lord and Jordan Dutton each had a double.

Kaiden Chase doubled for Gray-New Gloucester. Isaac Ormberg and Seth Espling each singledle for the Patriots.

OXFORD HILLS 10, BRUNSWICK 0: Dylan Truman drove in four runs to lead the Vikings to a season-opening win over the Dragons in South Paris.

Cameron Pulkkinen scored three runs with two hits and one RBI for Oxford Hills.

Advertisement

Nick Binette and Truman each hit a double for the Vikings. Jimmy Cook hit a double for the Dragons.

SOFTBALL

OXFORD HILLS 11, BRUNSWICK 1: The Vikings scored nine runs in the first inning for a season-opening win over the Dragons in Norway.

Starting pitcher Kyeria Morse struck out eight and earned the win for Oxford Hills.

Maddy Miller tripled and Samantha McPhail and Cameron Mayhan each had a double for Oxford Hills. Mayhan and Tristen Derenburger finished with two hits apiece.

Caitlin Seitz and Alana Wakinekona had hits for Brunswick.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous