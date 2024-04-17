The City of Belfast will reverse its decision to seize a piece of land needed to build a controversial land-based salmon farm that would be one of the largest in the world.

City councilors voted 4-1 on Wednesday night to direct city attorney Kristin Collins to formalize the reversal in a written order, which the council plans to finalize in May.

Nordic Aquafarms, the Norwegian developer behind the $500 million project, said it needs that land — a parcel of mud flats — to install pipes to pump water in and out of Penobscot Bay. The company thought it owned that property until a Waldo County Superior Court ruling in February 2023 determined it actually belonged to a neighboring couple that opposes the fish farm.

Without a guarantee to the land, it is unclear whether Nordic Aquafarms can move forward. The company did not immediately respond to questions about whether it plans to continue pursuing the project.

In 2021, the Belfast City Council seized the mud flats by eminent domain to ensure Nordic’s access to the land, reasoning that the farm would economically benefit citizens of Belfast. The council had also intended to create a public park on that land.

A Waldo County Superior Court justice remanded the eminent domain order to the council, ordering the council to reevaluate its decision while considering the February 2023 ruling.

Nordic has spent five years trying to build a salmon farm in Belfast. But conservationists and other opponents believe that the project would have negative environmental impacts, pollute Penobscot Bay, overwhelm local infrastructure and infringe on the rights of the conservation easement owned by the neighbors.

Conservationists, who have been at odds with the city over its support of Nordic, have applauded the council for its decision.

“Tonight’s vote is a body blow to the fish-raising factory proposed by Nordic Aquafarms,” said Andrew Stevenson, a spokesperson Friends of Harriet L. Hartley Conservation Area. “We will continue to track the results of the Council’s decision, and we thank them for reversing their 2021 condemnation order. This is a major step in healing the divisions within our community that opened up after Nordic announced its plans in January 2018.”

Acting on those concerns, organizations like Upstream Watch and the Friends of Harriet L. Hartley Conservation Area have taken Nordic to court to halt the project. The project has been tied up in court ever since. And Nordic has since faced many setbacks. Along with the two 2023 court rulings, state agencies have also suspending its permits and rescinded leases until Nordic can prove it has a right to use that land.

Nordic told the Press Herald in January it was still committed to building the fish farm, asserting that it was an important project for the town.

This story will be updated.

