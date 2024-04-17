AUGUSTA — Gov. Janet Mills sent a strongly worded letter to lawmakers Wednesday urging them to approve the supplemental budget that was passed by committee this week and reject a heavily amended version of a storm relief bill, or face her veto.

The governor’s letter came on what is scheduled to be the last day of the legislative session and as lawmakers still face a significant workload before them, including approval of a supplemental budget and the storm bill, L.D. 2225.

That bill calls for $60 million in infrastructure repair that Mills asked lawmakers to approve as an emergency measure a month ago but that lawmakers in the Senate have amended with a series of costly proposals including raises for education techs, new behavioral health programs and higher, non-lapsing funding for nursing homes and veterans homes.

Mills said she will will veto the storm bill if it arrives at her desk as amended by the Senate.

“It does not comport with the supplemental budget, and it entangles more than $100 million of unrelated, ongoing spending with my storm relief bill, which is exactly what I wanted to avoid when I introduced it as a standalone bill months ago,” the governor wrote. “Worse, the amendment will blow a hole in the state budget and force those of you who return next year to cut vital programs — like 55% of education.”

She said she will sign the bill if it is left intact with the $60 million in relief without the Senate’s amendments. “Send me L.D. 2225 clean, and I will sign it and we can get to work repairing the damage from these awful storms,” Mills wrote.

The House on Tuesday advanced a version of the bill that does not include the Senate’s amendments but strips the bill of the emergency preamble that would allow it to take effect immediately. Mills indicated she would still support the bill as a non-emergency measure.

Mills also said she will sign the supplemental budget approved by the Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee on Monday if left unchanged.

Some lawmakers on Wednesday were openly asking how they were going to finish all the work that still needs to be done with just one day left and the two chambers seemingly so divided on these key matters.

Before the Senate took a mid-day break while waiting for bills to come over from the House, Sen. Matt Pouliot, R-Augusta, asked Senate President Troy Jackson exactly how long the “last legislative day” was going to last: until the sun rises Thursday morning, as is usual, or for the next two weeks?

“I don’t see any reason to stay in for the next couple of weeks,” Jackson said with a sigh and a shrug from the Senate rostrum.

“I do think the end of the week would have been nice to run the table,” he said, referring to the place where bills that will have a fiscal impact are parked until they are funded, “but that being said, our adjournment is today. In light of no carry-over order or extension, what happens at the end of the day? I have no idea.”

This story will be updated.

