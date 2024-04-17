WINSLOW — A heavy police presence was reported Wednesday outside a home on North Pond Road.

Shortly after 5 p.m., Shannon Moss, public information officer for the Maine Department of Public Safety, confirmed that Maine State Police tactical and crisis negotiation teams were assisting Winslow Police with a barricaded subject.

About a dozen police cars, both marked and unmarked, were parked in a field beside a two-story home on North Pond Road, which runs between Abbott and China roads, just east of Pattee Pond. A Winslow Fire and Rescue truck and an ambulance were also at the scene.

The road was not closed of to through traffic,

Neighbors said the standoff had been going on since about 11 a.m. Wednesday. The state police teams arrived around 5 p.m.

Police were heard telling the occupant to give himself up and that no one wanted to see him get hurt.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: