The town of Scarborough is in the process of reviewing its proposed FY 2025 budget, first presented to the Town Council on March 27. The budget is largely considered to be a “level services” approach, investing in ways to maintain the current level of services being provided without additional staff or programs. It invests in the services that residents expect, like police protection, ambulance services, the cleanliness of our streets, maintenance of public buildings and facilities, and more.

One of the larger capital investments included in the FY25 budget is a replacement fire engine for $1,000,000. The truck was due for replacement last year but was put off in place of an ambulance that was of more urgent need. Each of our six neighborhood stations is equipped with a fire engine, and all of Scarborough’s fire engines are designed and equipped to respond to fire, rescue and emergency medical calls. The purchase of a new fire engine would provide the community with a modern, highly maneuverable unit with updated safety and operational features, and result in the retirement of a 20-year-old fire engine currently in front-line use. Due to the cost for the vehicle, if approved in the budget the request would be required to go to referendum for voter approval on the November ballot.

The timing for the replacement of the pumper truck is outlined in our current Fire Department Apparatus Replacement Program, which has planned ahead for the routine replacement of apparatus since the 1940s. The program was created so funds could be saved over several years to cover the cost of replacement when a unit is at the end of its useful life. The Apparatus Replacement Program is data-driven and factors in purchase and maintenance costs, Fire Department call volume, and input from maintenance experts at Scarborough Public Works. The program is periodically reviewed and revised to follow best practices in operational effectiveness, safety and financial stewardship. With the annual increases of fire apparatus prices and lead times increasing up to 48 months, following the Apparatus Replacement Program is more important than ever to maintain a safe, effective fleet in a fiscally responsible manner.

While the fire truck replacement would contribute to maintaining level services, there are a few areas of capital investments in the budget that are an exception to this. The Police Department is requesting nearly $1,000,000 for a lease agreement for cruiser and body-worn video and audio recording equipment. The equipment will be used by sworn officers to record certain interactions while on duty. The use of the equipment will be directed by policy when the program is implemented.

The cameras would bring the Scarborough Police Department up to industry standards; Scarborough is one of only a few departments in Southern Maine who do not possess either camera system. The camera implementation will be used for risk management and officer safety, courtroom proceedings, increased transparency, employee performance, evaluations and training. The body-worn cameras will have the capability for our dispatchers to view a live feed of our officers at high-risk calls for service or traffic stops. This vantage point will allow our dispatchers to communicate to responding officers about the status of the officer on scene if the officer is not able to notify dispatch via portable radio. The video obtained through body-worn and in-car camera systems can also be used as evidence to corroborate eye witnesses or an officer’s testimony during a court proceeding.

Our department is receptive to being transparent with our citizens regarding our actions during the course of our duties. There has been an increased expectation from citizens for transparency of police agencies throughout the nation over the last several years. The purchase of the camera system would allow our department to collect video evidence of interactions during the course of police activities. In certain instances when the video would enhance public trust or justify the actions of an officer, the video may be released for public consumption, if legally authorized to be released. The Police Department expects our officers to conduct themselves in a professional manner at all times. The implementation of body-worn and in-car cameras will provide further accountability of our officer’s conduct in the eyes of the public.

There are currently 46 sworn members of the Scarborough Police Department, including reserve officers. In the planning for future growth of the organization, the budget request is for 50 body-worn camera devices and 10 in-car cruiser cameras for each marked cruiser. The total cost to lease both camera systems for five years is $996,707. This cost includes unlimited cloud storage as recommended by IT. Like the replacement fire truck, an investment of this amount would require voter approval in the November election.

These are two of the larger capital investments proposed in the FY25 budget, both within Scarborough Public Safety. The full budget document is available to view on the town website at scarboroughmaine.org/budget. The Town Council and finance committee value public participation and feedback during this review process. They are partnering with the school department to host three budget roundtable discussions to be held on April 20, 22 and 24, open to all who are interested. See specific times on our website.

Allison Carrier is the town’s marketing and communications manager.

