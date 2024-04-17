The Maine Senate has rejected the stricter of two online data privacy proposals making their way through the Legislature.

Senators voted 18-15 Wednesday morning against L.D. 1977, a bill that takes a tougher approach to limiting personal data collection and targeted advertising. The House of Representatives narrowly approved the bill 75-70 Tuesday night and now must reconsider the legislation.

The bill needs to pass both chambers, in identical form, to advance to the desk of Gov. Janet Mills.

Targeted advertising refers to ads directed toward certain people based on demographic information, like their age or gender, and other data collected online and through personal devices such as fitness trackers and smart home appliances. That data can indicate a person’s favorite sports teams and celebrities, the publications they read, their hobbies and recreational pursuits, their shopping and dietary habits and other interests.

Opponents of unchecked targeted advertising say online data mining exposes individuals and their private information to theft, data breaches, discrimination and other abuses. Proponents say it makes ads more relevant to users and is more cost-effective, particularly for smaller businesses with limited budgets and staff, which is why the bill has faced steep opposition from Maine’s business community.

Previously on Tuesday, the Senate rejected L.D. 1973, a bill similar to data privacy laws passed in a dozen states that is favored by Maine business owners and their advocates. It also faces a House vote.

Sen. Anne Carney, D-Cape Elizabeth, Senate chair of the Judiciary Committee, which backed L.D. 1977, said the stricter bill includes better privacy protections for all Mainers, especially children, and greatly limits personal data collection across websites.

Sen. Lisa Keim, R-Dixfield, who co-sponsored L.D. 1973, said the stricter bill would hurt Maine businesses by restricting targeting advertising and would make it difficult for companies outside the state to do business in Maine.

Sen. Joe Baldacci, D-Bangor, agreed with Keim and voted against L.D. 1977, testifying that he listened “to our local businesses who are unified against” the stricter bill, which is described as “policy by sledgehammer.”

