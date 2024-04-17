HARMONY — One man was arrested and thousands of plants were confiscated Tuesday as authorities took down yet another unlicensed marijuana growing operation in rural Maine.

The bust occurred at about 10 a.m. at a residence on Cooley Road, where authorities uncovered about 3,400 cannabis plants growing in a detached garage, according to Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster.

The operation was different from the others that have been busted across the county so far, Lancaster said, as the growing operation was confined to the detached garage rather than the residence itself. Authorities still uncovered extensive lighting and heating systems, fertilizers and other equipment used to cultivate cannabis at the site.

“These investigations are complicated and they have been months in development,” Lancaster said. “There appears to be a pattern of operations at each one of these locations.”

Dongming Liao, 41, of California, was arrested at the scene and charged with illegal cultivation of marijuana. Lancaster said it was unclear if Liao was a legal resident of the United States.

Authorities also confiscated a 2017 Ford Transit van, $1,882 in suspected proceeds, and “illegal drug related documentation” at the residence.

Advertisement

Lancaster declined to say if the operation was directly connected to any others that have been taken down in recent months, instead saying it was part of a larger effort by authorities to stamp out the cultivation sites.

More than two dozen similar sites have been uncovered in Somerset and Kennebec counties since the first bust in January, with authorities suspecting there may be as many as 400 more across the state.

According to Lancaster, authorities had been monitoring activity at the residence in Harmony for months as part of a broader investigation into the dozens of suspected illegal marijuana growing operations throughout rural central Maine.

The search warrant was conducted by a team comprising Somerset County Sheriff’s Office detectives and deputies, the Waterville Police Department, the federal DEA, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and investigators from the Maine Office of Cannabis Policy.

Liao is being held at the Somerset County Jail in East Madison with bail set at $5,000 cash. His initial court appearance is scheduled for July 3.

Related Headlines Police charge 5 people, seize thousands of plants in illegal pot operations at central Maine residences

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: