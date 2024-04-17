BALTIMORE — Cedric Mullins hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Baltimore Orioles a 4-2 victory over Minnesota on Wednesday and a three-game sweep of the Twins.

It was the first career walk-off homer for Mullins.

Gunnar Henderson and Anthony Santander also went deep for the Orioles, who have at least three home runs in five straight games. Baltimore had a streak that long only twice before in franchise history, in 1996 and 1987.

YANKEES 6, BLUE JAYS 4: Aaron Judge broke a 4-all tie with a two-run single in the ninth inning, Juan Soto and Giancarlo Stanton hit solo home runs, and New York rallied at Toronto, avoiding its first sweep of the season.

Daulton Varsho hit two home runs for the Blue Jays, but Toronto’s four-game winning streak was snapped.

RANGERS 5, TIGERS 4: Josh Smith’s pinch-hit double in the top of the ninth drove home the winning run as Texas beat error-prone Detroit.

ROYALS 4, WHITE SOX 2: Salvador Perez hit a two-run homer in the eighth to put the Royals ahead, and Kansas City won at Chicago in the first game of a doubleheader.

Perez socked his fifth homer of the season off Michael Kopech to left center for a 3-2 lead. Kansas City’s eight-time All-Star catcher returned to the lineup after missing Monday’s game because of a groin injury.

Hunter Renfroe added a solo shot in the ninth and Adam Frazier drove in the Royals’ first run with a single. Bobby Witt Jr. had two hits and was aboard for Perez’s homer after beating out an infield single.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 5, ASTROS 4: Marcell Ozuna hit his major league-leading eighth homer, and Orlando Arcia’s RBI single in the 10th inning lifted Atlanta to a win at Houston, capping a three-game sweep of the struggling Astros.

Reigning NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. hit his first homer of the season for the Braves, who have won four straight.

GIANTS 3, MARLINS 1: Rookie Keaton Winn threw six solid innings of one-run ball and San Francisco beat the Marlins to win its first series in Miami since 2016.

Winn (1-3) scattered four hits and struck out four. Thairo Estrada had two hits and scored the go-ahead run in the seventh, when he raced home on a double-play grounder hit by Nick Ahmed against reliever Declan Cronin (0-2).

BREWERS 1, PADRES 0: Blake Perkins hit a single in the eighth inning to crack a scoreless game and lead Milwaukee over visiting San Diego .

The hit spoiled a stellar start by Padres right-hander Michael King (2-1), who pitched a no-hitter through 6 2/3 innings.

King didn’t allow a runner past first base until the eighth inning, when Brice Turang stole second after hitting a single. King was charged with a run when Turang scored on Perkins’ single off Wandy Peralta.

METS 9, PIRATES 1: Starling Marte hit his 150th career homer, and New York finished a sweep of the three-game series against visiting Pittsburgh.

Marte is the only active player with at least 150 homers and 300 stolen bases.

NATIONALS 2, DODGERS 0: CJ Abrams led off the game with a home run, and Washington won at Los Angeles.

Nationals starter Jake Irvin (1-1) threw six scoreless innings and gave up just four hits.

CUBS 5, PADRES 3: Cody Bellinger hit a go-ahead solo homer in the sixth inning, Mike Tauchman added an RBI double, and Chicago won at Phoenix.

INTERLEAGUE

ATHLETICS 6, CARDINALS 3: Esteury Ruiz homered for the second time in three games since being recalled from Triple-A, and Oakland beat visiting St. Louis to avoid a three-game sweep.

NOTES

ASTROS: Ace Justin Verlander will make his season debut Friday night at the Washington Nationals.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner opened the season on the injured list because of inflammation in his right shoulder. He made two rehabilitation starts, the first for Triple-A Sugar Land on April 7 before Saturday’s start for Double-A Corpus Christi.

PADRES: San Diego put right-hander Yu Darvish on the 15-day injured list because of neck tightness.

Right-hander Logan Gillaspie was recalled from Triple-A El Paso.

TRADE: The Cleveland Guardians acquired right-hander Pedro Avila from the San Diego Padres for cash.

Avila, 27, was used in different roles last season with the Padres. He went 2-2 with a 3.22 ERA in 14 games over two stints for San Diego.

