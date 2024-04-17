ROAD RACING

Registration for Maine’s largest road race – the TD Beach to Beacon 10K – opens at 7 a.m. Thursday for Cape Elizabeth residents and 7 a.m. Friday for the rest of the field, which traditional exceeds 6,000 participants.

The entry fee is $70 for this year’s race, which will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3. To register, visit www.beach2beacon.org.

SOCCER

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Real Madrid advanced to the semifinals by defeating Manchester City 4-3 on penalties in Manchester, England.

Antonio Rudiger struck the decisive spot kick after the game had finished 1-1 through extra time leaving the teams level at 4-4 on aggregate.

• Joshua Kimmich’s header powered Bayern Munich to a 1-0 win over visiting Arsenal to reach the Champions League semifinals with a 3-2 victory on aggregate.

TENNIS

BARCELONA OPEN: Rafael Nadal’s first tournament since January lasted only two matches, with the Spaniard losing 7-5, 6-1 to Alex de Minaur.

It was only Nadal’s fifth defeat at the Barcelona Open, a tournament he has won a record 12 times.

PORSCHE GRAND PRIX: Coco Gauff battled her way to the quarterfinals with a hard-fought 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 win over fellow American Sachia Vickery in Stuttgart, Germany.

GOLF

PGA: The PGA Championship will return to the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island, South Carolina, in 2031.

The previous two champions when the event was held at Kiawah Island set tournament records.

Phil Mickelson became the oldest major champion at age 50 in 2021. Rory McIlroy set a PGA Championship record with an eight-shot victory when he claimed his second major in 2012.

COLLEGES

TRANSFER RULE: NCAA athletes will be immediately eligible to play no matter how many times they transfer – as long as they meet academic requirements – after the association fast-tracked legislation to fall in line with a recent court order.

Transfer windows, which are sport-specific, remain in place and require undergraduate athletes to enter their names into the portal at certain times to be immediately eligible at a new school. Graduate students can already transfer multiple times and enter the portal outside the windows while maintaining immediate eligibility.

