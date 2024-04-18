Gorham spruces up

A town cleanup in multiple locations is set for 8:30 to 11 a.m. on Sunday, April 21.

Volunteers should check in at the municipal center.

The annual event began as a Gorham Village Alliance initiative known as the “Sparkle Project” in 2018. The Village Alliance reports it has grown into a joint effort that includes the Village Alliance, town of Gorham and the Conservation Commission.

For more information, go to gorham-me.org.

Brush drop-off

Gorham residents can drop off brush at Public Works between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturdays April 20 and May 4.

Commercial drop-offs and stumps are not accepted. Leaves and grass clippings are accepted throughout the season but residents are asked to not leave bags behind. For more information, call Public Works at 222-4950.

Free bike safety rodeo

Gorham Recreation Department and the Bicycle Coalition of Maine are sponsoring a bike rodeo at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at Gorham Middle School.

The rodeo is an event where kids can practice bike safety skills and learn to ride. It’s aimed at ages 3 to 11 and includes helmet checks, bicycle mechanical checks, a skills course and instruction on the rules of the road.

Representatives from the Bicycle Coalition of Maine will attend. For more information, call the recreation department at 222-1630.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on April 17, 1974, that Jock Robie of Robie Street traveled to Atlanta, Georgia, on a business trip. His wife, Susan, and their son, Douglas, accompanied him.

U.S. taxpayers’ debt

The U.S. Treasury Department reported on April 11 that the U.S. public debt was $34,550,836,614,631.68.

