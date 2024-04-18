people on the move

PROMOTIONS

Katahdin Trust Co. has promoted 17 employees across various departments within the bank. Tori Barber has been promoted to vice president, training manager; Angela Tennett Butler to executive vice president, chief banking officer; Sam Clockedile to vice president, marketing officer; Tabitha Corey to assistant vice president, quality control loan analyst; Jessica Dahms to assistant vice president, commercial loan processing manager; Sue Fox to assistant vice president, appraisal department manager; Whitney Francis to bank operations officer; Candice Glover to technical training and implementation officer; Casey Gove to data security officer. Katie Hill has been promoted to senior vice president, bank operations manager. Tannis Lundin has been promoted to bank operations officer; Jeremy MacArthur to network administration officer; Joe Porter to senior vice president, controller; Andrew Putnam to senior vice president, chief information officer; Jasmine Rockwell to assistant vice president, loan operations manager; Sarah Silliboy to vice president, BSA officer; and Miranda Wotton has been promoted to vice president, electronic banking and cash management.

James R. Mundy has been hired at Curtis Thaxter, a Portland law firm. Prior to joining the firm, Mundy had a practice in York County focused on real estate, probate and estate planning. He earned a J.D. from the University of Texas at Austin School of Law and was a member of the Texas Law Review.

Kristen Gwinn-Becker, the founder and CEO of HistoryIT, has been named to the seventh annual Inc. Magazine list of Female Founders. Gwinn-Becker is the only Mainer included on this year’s list.

KeyBank Commercial Banking has hired Graham Duck as the senior relationship manager for Maine and New Hampshire. Duck has 20 years of banking experience, including middle market relationship management, treasury management and payments solutions. He has a BA in business economics from University of California, Santa Barbara, and an MBA from Point Loma Nazarene University in San Diego. Tatia M. Gagnon has been promoted to the position of senior vice president, senior commercial loan workout relationship management within Key’s specialized finance group. Gagnon is the board chair for the American Red Cross of Southern Maine, as well as on the boards of the Gorham Youth Soccer Association and Gorham Youth Basketball Association.

Kerin Lindahl

Allen Insurance and Financial has added three new co-owners as assistants in the company’s personal insurance division. Kerin Lindahl is a graduate of Saint Anselm College with previous experience in banking, customer service and education. Sophia Picard is a graduate of the University of Maine in Orono and her previous experience is in education. Angela Torell is a graduate of Baker College with a degree in business administration, and her previous experience includes nonprofit administration and custom marine products.

