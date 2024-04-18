Lindsay Bennett hit two doubles, Zoe Carnes drove in two runs, and Marshwood scored six unearned runs in a season-opening 7-2 softball win at Kennebunk.

Winning pitcher Emily Hester struck out nine and helped the offense with two hits.

Kennebunk pitcher Julia Pike had 13 strikeouts. Paige Williams led the Rams with two hits.

MASSABESIC 10, DEERING 1: Ella Donovan hit an inside-the-park two-run homer and a pair of RBI singles, powering the Mustangs (1-0) past the Rams (0-1) in Waterboro.

Baylee Wright also had three hits and drove in two runs in support of pitcher Felicia Proctor, who struck out 10.

Bella McBrady, the losing pitcher, paced Deering’s offense with two doubles and a single.

WINDHAM 11, BONNY EAGLE 0: Chloe Edwards belted a three-run homer, Kennedy Kimball drove in three runs with a pair of hits, and the defending Class A champion Eagles opened their season with a five-inning victory at Windham.

Brooke Gerry pitched a two-hitter with 13 strikeouts and one walk.

THORNTON ACADEMY 17, WESTBROOK 0: Ava Pavlick paced the offense with three hits and Sophia Bogardus pitched a two-hitter as the Golden Trojans won a five-inning season opener at Westbrook.

Bogardus and Kylie Lamson each added two hits. Bogardus finished with seven strikeouts.

Emma Clukey and Faith Stoddard had the only hits for Westbrook.

POLAND 18, CAPE ELIZABETH 3: The Knights scored eight runs in the first inning, four in the second and six in the third to beat the Capers at Cape Elizabeth.

Nicole Rioux hit a home run and a double for Poland. She also scored three runs, as did Olivia Rioux, Phoebe Paradis and Emma Martin.

BASEBALL

MT. ARARAT 7, MT. BLUE 4: Nick Creek’s two-run single highlighted a four-run sixth inning that broke a scoreless deadlock as the Eagles (1-1) beat the Cougars (0-1) in Topsham.

Creek finished with two hits and three RBI. Andrew Clemons went the distance for Mt. Ararat, striking out six.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 12, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER/POLAND 2: Lyla Casey led the Panthers (2-1) with five goals in a victory over the 26ers (0-1) in Gray.

Poppy Griffin added three goals. Nizzie Hemphill, Sadie Swenson, Gwen Curran and Henley Nadeau were the other NYA scorers, and Panthers goalie Salin Bachor stopped two shots.

Laney Farrar and Christy Mason scored for the 26ers. Lilah Thompson made 14 saves.

