Free community dinner – Saturday, April 20, 4:30-6 p.m., FBC Westbrook, 733 Main St., Westbrook.
Buxton bean supper – Saturday, April 20, 5-6 p.m., North Congregational Church of Buxton (Groveville), 22 Church Hill Road, Buxton. Two kinds of beans, red hot dogs, coleslaw, chop suey, rolls, dessert, coffee and punch. $10, $5 children, free under 5.
Senior lunch – Wednesday, April 24, noon, St. Anne’s Church, 299 Main St., Gorham. Social time at 11:30 a.m. $4 suggested donation.
Community meal – Wednesday, April 24, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Face masks and social distancing.
Haddock supper buffet – Saturday, April 27, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, 197 Parker Farm Road, Buxton. $10 suggested donation, $5 children, $20 family. Takeout available.
