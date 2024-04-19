In March, the Associated Press reported that Maine’s lobster catch was the lowest it has been since 2009, and the fishing industry catch for 2023 has declined five percent from the previous year. In a vacuum, these numbers might not mean much — there are good years and bad years. However, two alarming trends are evident in context: Maine’s ocean waters are warming, and the lobsters are steadily moving north.

As I’ve previously discussed, climate change and its profound impact on our state and the world is not a distant, theoretical concern — it’s a reality that affects real, working people every day. So, the question remains: What are we going to do about it?

In a recent article published in the Bangor Daily News, the prominent environmentalist and climate advocate Bill McKibben pointed out that activists have a successful track record of stopping environmentally damaging projects over the years. This is good, as such successes prevent the destruction of vital ecological systems. However, we also need to think long-term about what further steps we can take to prevent the future collapse of our natural resources; inevitably resulting in economic devastation.

A necessary step is developing clean, renewable energy industries to replace fossil fuels, which will create new opportunities for Maine workers. We will not be able to accomplish this unless we can find ways to support vital projects.

For instance: In 2009, Gov. John Baldacci issued an executive order reserving the Department of Transportation’s (MaineDOT) right to develop 330 acres in the northwest corner of state-owned Sears Island, located off the coast of Searsport. The rest would be preserved through a conservation easement managed by the Maine Coast Heritage Trust. After years of study and the pre-permitting process, this February, Gov. Janet Mills announced that this 330-acre parcel is the state’s preferred site for a proposed 100-acre wind port to support floating offshore wind in the Gulf of Maine. The other two-thirds of Sears Island – over 600 acres – will remain protected by the Maine Coast Heritage Trust.

This project, while still controversial, holds immense potential. Offshore wind is our most viable option for transitioning from fossil fuel energy to renewables and creating good-paying jobs. To make this a reality, we need a port — and Sears Island is the most suitable location. However, the construction of this port would require disturbing a sand dune on the island that had popped up due to a man-made jetty. I believe we must be willing to make some compromises. Any potential damage to the dune is minor compared to the catastrophic effects of climate change. In other words, as responsible stewards of the earth, we must be able to say “yes” to this project.

I’m pleased to write that this week, the Maine Legislature voted “yes” and supported further exploration of this important project. It is important to note that the legislation will not result in immediate development of Sears Island, but instead will allow the Department of Environmental Protection to initiate the permitting process on Sears Island despite the presence of a sand dune. The project would still be subject to extensive environmental assessments and regulation.

It is an enormous step forward for our state and our climate. As a governing body, we said “yes” to fostering renewable energy industry development, which will benefit the environment and natural resources and encourage growth in our workforce.

I entered the Legislature with a vision of helping to create a thriving Maine for my daughters. To make that vision a reality, we must make smart, forward-thinking decisions now. When there is an opportunity to make a lasting positive change, we must seize it. We must keep saying “yes” to environmentally forward-thinking projects like the windport on Sears Island, which have the potential to both grow our economy and protect our planet’s future.

Rep. Marc Malon is serving his first term in the Maine House, representing a portion of Biddeford. He serves as a member of the Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee and the Labor and Housing Committee.

