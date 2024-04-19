Shred-a-thon

Bring old documents to Food City for the Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club’s shred-a-thon May 4. No appointment is needed. The event will go from 8 a.m. to noon.

Outdated confidential documents can be boxed or bagged to be shredded. Certificates of destruction are available by request. A donation of $18 per banker’s box (15 by 12 by 10 inches) is suggested and proceeds will support the Rotary Club’s community projects like scholarships, service awards, Community Kettle meals and food pantries. For more information, go to lakeregionrotary.com or call 617-306-1956.

Senior College sessions

Senior College at Bridgton is offering eight Lifelong Learning classes through May at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church at 42 Sweden Road, or Route 93. Classes will be held on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. starting on April 23.

The course listing includes “Lovewell’s Fight and the Last Two French & Indian Wars,” “Lichen and Moss,” “Introduction to Poetry,” “Qi Gong – Acupuncture without Needles,” “The History of Maine Minerals and Gems,” “The Geopolitics of the Israel-Hamas War,” and a trip to the Poland Springs Museums.

More information and registration forms are available at seniorcollegeatbridgton.org. Contact Kappy Sprenger at 647-5593 with any questions.

Historic stenciling artist

Artist, teacher and historic preservationist Polly Forcier will present a virtual talk about stenciling from 7 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, through the Rufus Porter Museum.

Forcier will discuss the history of border and all-over wall stenciling, as well as the Rufus Porter School of Stencil Murals, wrapping up with a brief stenciling demonstration.

Tickets for the talk are free, but a donation is suggested. For more information and to reserve a place, go to rufusportermuseum.org and click on “Events.”

Forcier is the owner of MB Historic Decor, a business dedicated to decorating with historic stencils, and her work has been featured in numerous magazines. She is also an adviser for the Center for Painted Wall Preservation.

Birding walks

Beginning April 29, Mary Jewett from Lakes Environmental Association will lead four Monday bird-watching walks in Pondicherry Park.

The walks begin at the Bob Dunning Bridge behind the Magic Lantern at 7 a.m. and all are welcome. The trail is considered easy and participants should bring their own binoculars. Sign up at mainelakes.org. Other dates are May 6, 13 and 20.

