Earth Day cleanup

Help the Gray-New Gloucester Optimist Club celebrate Earth Day by cleaning up the community.

Between Saturday, April 20, and Monday, April 22, groups or individuals can commit to picking up trash and litter anywhere in the Gray-New Gloucester community for a minimum of one hour. Bring gloves and trash bags and clean up streets, playgrounds, parks, businesses and anywhere else in need.

Register by emailing GNG.optimists@gmail.com or calling 714-0335. List your name, town and where you’ll be cleaning up. Gift certificates will be given out to a few participants. The Optimist Club also encourages participants to submit photos to be posted on the club’s Facebook page.

Shakers’ special springtime gathering

Spring Work Day and Shaker Friends’ Weekend will be combined and held over the weekend May 18 and 19 at Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village.

The first half of Saturday will be doing Spring Work Day with various tasks around the households, herb department, barn and gardens. After a meal at noon, participants will go to the Dwelling House Chapel for the Friends of the Shakers’ annual meeting. Then Brother Arnold will share stories of the Shakers’ journey from England, followed by music.

On Sunday, participants will attend the Shaker meeting and have a noon lunch.

The event is hybrid attendance, with the option to view online. Registration is required. Participants can join the Friends of the Shakers to receive free admittance, otherwise the cost is $50 per person.

To register, go to maineshakers.com/event/spring-work-day.

Talking Brook Trail Crew

Royal River Conservation Trust invites helpers to join in on a work day at Talking Brook Public Land for a Trail Crew event with Maine Beer Company employees from 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday, April 24.

The crew will haul lumber, construct various bog bridges and perform general trail maintenance. For more details, contact Stewardship Manager Hanae Garrison at 973-255-7513 or hanae@rrct.org.

Video of hearing available

The March 19 Planning Board public hearing is now available for on-demand viewing at cloud.castus.tv/vod/ngtv.

Land Management Planning Committee Chair Brian Shedlarski and Town Planner Kathy Tombarelli led a presentation and public hearing about proposed zoning ordinance changes to comply with Maine housing law L.D. 2003. Two other proposed ordinance changes were a streamlined process for changes to already-approved site plans, and a new floodplain management ordinance.

Votes on the ordinances will be at the upcoming annual town meeting on May 6 and a referendum vote on June 11.

