ORONO — University of Maine quarterback Carter Peevy feels like he’s learning more of the offense every day. A graduate transfer from Mercer, Peevy looked at Saturday’s Jeff Cole Memorial Spring Game as a chance to prove it.

“I definitely feel like every day I was getting a little bit better. Hopefully in the summer and fall, it will get even better,” Peevy said after the game, played Saturday morning at Alfond Stadium through steady rain. “Obviously we’ve got a lot of stuff to clean up, but we did a lot of good stuff out there. Our O-line and our backs played very well. Our quarterbacks and receivers, we’re going to keep getting on the same page. I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do.”

Peevy is one of three transfers who could step into important roles with the Black Bears. Running back Jaharie Martin came to Maine last year from Montana State but didn’t see any game action. Offensive lineman John Olmstead joins Maine from Lafayette, where he was an all-Patriot League selection.

“I think we’ve got some guys who are ready to prove themselves. You’ve got that type of mentality, that chip on your shoulder, the sky’s the limit,” Martin said.

Maine went 2-9 in each of the last two seasons under Coach Jordan Stevens. A former UMaine and Mt. Blue High player, Stevens said Peevy is in a battle for the starting quarterback job with senior Anthony Harris and sophomore Caden Drezek. Harris was the backup last season to Derek Robertson, who transferred to Monmouth.

Olmstead, who declined an interview request, could play anywhere on the offensive line, Stevens said.

Advertisement

“Olmstead had been a great addition to our team. Carter’s been a great addition as well. They’re good team guys, and obviously bring a wealth of experience. They come from winning programs, and that’s really important to us,” Stevens said.

“Jaharie Martin, I can’t say enough about his work ethic and how he’s attacked this offseason. His presence on the field is certainly felt. His physicality is felt, too.”

Maine ranked 11th of the 15 Coastal Athletic Association teams in scoring last season, averaging 23.5 points per game. The Black Bears were eighth in the conference in yards per game (359.8), but last in rushing by a large margin at just 79.7 yards. They were the only team in the league to average fewer than 100 yards.

All three transfers come to Maine from programs that reached the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. With Peevy at quarterback, Mercer got to the second round last season before falling to eventual national champion South Dakota State. Lafayette lost in the first round to Delaware, one of Maine’s rivals in the CAA. In 2022, Martin was a member of the Montana State team that reached the FCS semifinals.

“When you make the playoffs at an FCS school, that’s just more big-game experience. The more games you can get under your belt, the better. The more intense situations, the higher stakes, that allows you to play every game like it’s a normal game,” Peevy said.

Peevy is a dual-threat quarterback, which the Black Bears haven’t had in a while. Last season, he completed 66.5% of his passes (202 for 304) for 2,284 yards and 11 touchdowns, with five interceptions. He also ran for 324 yards and 12 touchdowns. In Saturday’s game, Peevy scrambled for a 16-yard touchdown as the Black Bears worked on red zone offense.

Advertisement

“I think I bring a lot of creativity when things break down. I can make stuff happen with my feet. I want the best for my guys. It’s all about team success,” Peevy said.

At 6 feet, 230 pounds, Martin is a big back who can be physical running between the tackles. He was primarily a fullback at Montana State.

“We’ve got a room full of talented backs. I think everybody’s got their own style of play, but I like to pride myself on being that bigger back. I’m like 230 (pounds) right now, so ground and pound it, whether it’s third-and-short or first-and-10. Being a complete back, and being accountable when my team needs me,” Martin said. “I like to play football. I consider myself an athlete. I’ve played linebacker, D-end, fullback, running back. I just like to play football. Whatever coaches asks me, I’ve got you.”

The 6-foot-6, 295-pound Olmstead helped Lafayette average 364 yards per game, including just under 190 on the ground.

Maine opens the season Aug. 30 at home against Colgate. The schedule includes a trip to Oklahoma on Nov. 2. At Mercer, Peevy played at an SEC opponent each of the last three seasons – Alabama in 2021, Auburn in 2022, and Ole Miss last season. With Oklahoma joining the SEC this year, Peevy is excited to add another SEC opponent.

“This will be my fourth year in a row going to a big SEC school. It’s always a lot of fun playing in those big atmospheres, but it will be a lot of fun,” he said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous