NEW YORK — José Caballero hit a go-ahead double in the 10th inning and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the New York Yankees 2-0 on Saturday.

Caballero opened the 10th by lining an 0-2 fastball from Caleb Ferguson (0-3) over center fielder Alex Verdugo to easily score automatic runner Richie Palacios. Caballero stole third and scored on a single by former Yankee Ben Rortvedt.

Jason Adam (1-0) retired Juan Soto, Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo in the ninth. He got Soto to hit a fly ball to the left-field warning track and sparked some boos at Judge, who struck out for the fourth time.

Garrett Cleavinger pitched a 1-2-3 10th for his first major league save, completing a four-hitter and the Rays’ first shutout this season. New York was blanked for the third time.

Following a pregame ceremony to honor retiring broadcaster John Sterling, the Yankees lost for the fourth time in six games.

New York starter Nestor Cortes dodged trouble through portions of his outing and allowed six hits in seven innings. The left-hander struck out a season-high nine and walked none.

Tampa Bay’s Zach Eflin matched Cortes, allowing three hits in six innings. Eflin gave up two hits to Soto.

NOTES

MARLINS: Miami placed left-hander A.J. Puk on the 15-day injured list because of left shoulder fatigue.

Puk was tagged for seven runs and seven hits in three innings during an 8-3 loss at the Chicago Cubs on Friday. He is 0-4 with a 9.22 ERA in four starts this season.

METS: New York placed catcher Francisco Alvarez on the 10-day injured list because of a sprained left thumb sustained while running the bases the night before in a 9-4 victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Manager Carlos Mendoza said the team still was waiting for results of an MRI performed late Friday night “but we know for sure it’s going to more than 10 days.”

The 22-year-old Alvarez left Friday night’s game after jamming his left thumb in the second inning when he put his hand down to try and keep his balance coming around first after a bad throw by catcher Will Smith.

