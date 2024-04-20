Trent Drouin pitched a no-hitter as Oak Hill opened its baseball season Saturday with a 3-0 win over Sacopee Valley at Hiram.

Drouin struck out five and walked two.

Cooper Spencer and Braden New each drove in a run for the Raiders against Sacopee pitcher Dylan Capano, who gave up five hits and one earned run while striking out nine in 6 2/3 innings.

SOFTBALL

SKOWHEGAN 15, CAMDEN HILLS 0: Lily Noyes tossed a one-hitter while striking out seven to lead the River Hawks (1-0) to a five-inning win over the Windjammers (1-1) in Madison.

Skowhegan pounded out 17 hits, led by Natalie Gilman with two doubles and two singles. Arabel Linkletter added a triple and two singles, Noyes had a triple and a single, and Lydia Jones hit two singles.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

SANFORD 13, BONNY EAGLE 1: Savannah Knight scored four goals, McKenna Nanartowich and Ali Long each added three, and the Spartans (1-1) rolled past the Scots (0-1) in Sanford.

WINDHAM 16, BIDDEFORD 5: Abby Trainor put in 10 goals to power the Eagles (2-1) past the Tigers (1-2) in Biddeford.

Grace Joly added three goals.

Abigail Bouffard scored four goals and Nataliah Martinez made 13 saves for Biddeford.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

BONNY EAGLE 14, WESTBROOK 1: Lucas Laforest, Ben Breton, Nick Breton, Adam Harmon and Colby Haskell all scored two goals as the Scots (2-1) cruised past the Blue Blazes (0-2) in Standish.

Bonny Eagle goalie Mason Leblanc made 12 saves.

Nolan Davis scored Westbrook’s goal. Braiden Hilton stopped eight shots.

