“The book on my bedside table is ‘Oath and Honor’ by former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming. It deals with the riot of January 6, 2021, at our nation’s capital and former President Donald Trump’s role in it. Congresswoman Cheney experienced firsthand the mob attack on the Capitol building that was intended to suspend the counting of electoral votes in the House Chambers. As rioters pounded on the front entrance, she and others had to flee by a back door to escape.

“I first read about the book on the top ten list in the Books section of the Maine Sunday Telegram on Feb. 25 earlier this year. It was not on the list the next week, however. How soon we forget.

“I am fascinated with Donald Trump. He is constantly on news sites on the internet. Rep. Cheney relates the threat to our Constitution from him. Near the end of her book, she warns that if Trump is elected President again, it would mean the end of our democracy. As I write this, he has just won enough votes to get the Republican nomination.” — EDWARD M. TURNER, Biddeford

Mainers, please email to tell us about the book on your bedside table. In a paragraph or two, describe the book and be sure to tell us what drew you to it. What makes it a can’t-miss read for the rest of us? For readers, the long, dark nights equal the cozy reading season: We want to hear what you are reading now and why. Send your selection to pgrodinsky@pressherald.com, and we may use it as a future Bedside Table.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: