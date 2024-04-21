FICTION

Hardcover

1. “James,” by Percival Everett (Doubleday)

2. “The Women,” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)

3. “The Familiar,” by Leigh Bardugo (Flat Iron Books)

4. “Remarkably Bright Creatures,” by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco Press)

5. “The Frozen River,” by Ariel Lawhon (Doubleday)

6. “Table For Two,” by Amor Towles (Viking)

7. “The Hunter,” by Tana French (Viking)

8. “Demon Copperhead,” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

9. “The Great Divide,” by Cristina Henriquez (Ecco)

10. “Tom Lake,” by Ann Patchett (Harper)

Paperback

1. “Horse,” by Geraldine Brooks (Penguin)

2. “Homecoming,” by Kate Morton (Mariner)

3. “A Court of Mist and Fury,” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing)

4. “Happy Place,” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

5. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Atria)

6. “Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone,” by Benjamin Stevenson (Mariner Books)

7. “Trust,” by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead)

8. “The Three-Body Problem,” by Cixin Liu, Ken Liu (Tor)

9. “Weyward,” by Emilia Hart (St. Martin’s Griffin)

10. “The Road to Dalton,” by Shannon Bowring (Europa Editions)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “The Wide Wide Sea,” by Hampton Sides (Doubleday Books)

2. “The Wager,” by David Grann (Doubleday Books)

3. “Democracy Awakening,” by Heather Cox Richardson (Viking)

4. “Burn Book,” by Kara Swisher (Simon & Schuster)

5. “The Creative Act,” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

6. “There’s Always This Year,” by Hanif Abdurraquib (Random House)

7. “Supercommunicators,” by Charles Duhigg (Random House)

8. “Grief is for People,” by Sloane Crosley (MCD)

9. “The Comfort of Crows,” by Margaret Renkl (Spiegel & Grau)

10. “Reading Genesis,” by Marilynne Robinson (FSG)

Paperback

1. “The Hundreds Years’ War on Palestine,” by Rashid Khalidi (Picador)

2. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

3. “Think Again,” by Adam Grant (Penguin)

4. “Walking Through History,” by Paul J. Ledman (Next Steps Publishing)

5. “Everything I Know About Love,” by Dolly Alderton (Harper)

6. “Crying in H Mart,” by Michelle Zauner (Vintage)

7. “Killers of the Flower Moon,” by David Grann (Knopf)

8. “Caste,” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

10. “Pathogenesis: A History of the World in Eight Plagues,” by Jonathan Kennedy (Crown)

— Nonesuch Books & More, South Portland

