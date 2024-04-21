The spring turkey hunting season begins in a few weeks, but it’s not too soon to start preparing.

As supplies could become limited due to demand, now is the time to stock up on what you may need.

Here are a few suggestions:

• Do you have enough ammunition? Try to think back: You started last season with a box of five shells, then missed a turkey and shot two. That leaves you with just two. It won’t be long before gun shops get cleaned out of turkey loads. Furthermore, it’s important to pattern your gun, just like you do before every season, right? That will take at least two shots. The process itself doesn’t take much time, but finding the time to do it might. If you only have weekends, and then it rains, you may miss your chance.

• Now go through your calls to confirm you have enough. I’m sometimes guilty of not doing this, particularly when it comes to mouth calls. I have a box of backups, but they don’t sound as sweet and seductive as my favorites. They also typically languish in my turkey vest in the summer, fall and winter months before needing to be replaced in the spring. Here, too, inventory can sell out fast, which is particularly problematic if you’re fussy about what you run.

• Go through the calls to see that they’re all in good working order. Few, if any, turkey hunters tune up their calls after the season closes. I’d also be willing to bet that your pots and pegs could use a little roughing up, and your box calls need some chalk. They might even need a little cleaning if your finger prints get on them.

• Actually, while you’re at it, you may as well dump the whole vest out and start from scratch. Get rid of the duff and dirt that accumulate in the pockets and can jamb up your crow call at the most inopportune moment. Throw out the flat and now rock-hard bite-sized Snickers bars, or that stale trail mix. Now you can refill it systematically, but having a checklist helps. Here’s a good place to start: Box call; two pot calls – one a slate and the other synthetic in case it rains; and at least two strikers. Of course, three are better, because invariably you’ll set one down in the woods and forget it.

• Do you carry a call repair kit? I use a snuff can with a patch of sandpaper, a Scotchbrite pad and a piece of chalk. Don’t forget the crow, woodpecker and/or coyote calls. Also, check the reeds to make sure they’re not jammed.

• Next, let’s move to the decoys. Do you still have all the stakes? Like strikers, they seem to have a way of getting lost or broken. Maybe your current decoys need a little attention, or perhaps replacement. Do it now before the other guys and gals flock to the store.

• You should also go over what we might call useful implements. At the top of the list is a flashlight, which probably needs fresh batteries, and a few spares for when the ones in use die at the most inconvenient moment. You shouldn’t go into the woods without a compass. A knife also often comes in handy. So, too, does a multi-purpose tool even handier for tasks like unjamming a shell or tightening down the lid on your box call. If you’re like me, you probably carry nonessential yet handy stuff. A pair of ratchet pruners helps in clearing brush or making a quick ground blind. While it may be a tad early for bugs, they will come, and when they do, you’ll be glad you have your ThermaCELL and extra fuel. And where did you put those compact binoculars after deer season last fall?

• Lastly, it should go without saying, but it’s probably a good idea to confirm you have a valid hunting license and a turkey permit. Fortunately, you can get both online if you have a signal and the system is working. Do it now, because it’s also scouting season, which can quickly burn up spare time before opening day arrives.

Bob Humphrey is a freelance writer and Registered Maine Guide who lives in Pownal. He can be reached at: bob@bobhumphrey.com

