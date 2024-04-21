I was born in England in 1948. I met and married an American and emigrated to the USA in 1978. I am now 76 years old. In all those years, to retain a job or anything else that was important or dear to me, I have never once been required to subscribe to something I knew to be untrue.
It was Donald Trump’s takeover of the Republican National Committee that set me thinking about this – specifically, the news that, to keep their jobs, Republican National Committee staffers must support the “big lie” that the last election was stolen. And now Mike Johnson, speaker of the House, has made a pilgrimage to Mar-a-Lago and does the same.
I woke up recently at 3 a.m. and had trouble getting back to sleep. I was wondering how I would react if forced to support a blatant falsehood in order to hang onto something important to me. I’d like to think I would refuse to do this, but history tells us I probably would not; most choose a quiet life over taking significant financial or other risks for truth and honesty.
When and how do we find the courage to choose self-respect over protecting those things and people that are dear to us? I am so lucky to have not once been forced to make this choice. I hope to live out the rest of my days in a society where this never becomes an accepted part of everyday life.
Nigel Calder
Newcastle
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.